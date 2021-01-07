Kezar Life Sciences To Present At H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference, being held on January 11-14, 2021.

The presentation will be available on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00am EST and may be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/investors/news-events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via selective targets. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

