Kezar Appoints Courtney Wallace To Its Board Of Directors

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced the appointment of strategic business development executive Courtney Wallace to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to welcome Courtney to our Board during an important time in Kezar's continued evolution," said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Chair of the Board at Kezar. "Courtney is a recognized leader in the biopharmaceutical industry whose strategic business development experience will be instrumental in 2022 and beyond as we execute on our vision of developing new medicines for patients with immune-mediated and oncologic disorders."

Ms. Wallace added, "I am thrilled to join Kezar's Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the company. I see significant potential for Kezar to advance meaningful therapies for patients suffering from underserved autoimmune and oncologic disorders, and I look forward to partnering with the Board and executive team to support the continued growth of the company."

Ms. Wallace brings over a decade of business experience in healthcare to Kezar's Board, currently serving as Chief Business Officer at Beam Therapeutics, where she has spearheaded the company's corporate strategy and business development since 2018. She was previously a Senior Director of Business Development at Celgene Corporation, where she was responsible for leading collaborations, licensing transactions, equity investments and mergers and acquisitions across a variety of therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Celgene, Ms. Wallace was a consultant with Easton Associates (now part of Navigant Consulting), a boutique healthcare management consultancy. While with Easton, she advised clients on general corporate strategy, pipeline and portfolio planning, clinical development, sales and marketing activities and business development. Ms. Wallace holds an AB from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development asset, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. This asset also has the potential to address multiple chronic immune-mediated diseases. KZR-261 is the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company's platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway. An open-label dose-escalation Phase 1 clinical trial of KZR-261 to assess safety, tolerability and preliminary tumor activity in solid tumors is underway. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

