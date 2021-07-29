Keystone Strategy Secures $100M Strategic Investment From RLH Equity Partners To Accelerate Growth

Keystone Strategy, a global provider of strategy, economics, and technology consulting, introduces new partner to accelerate adoption of transformative innovations from the technology industry to Fortune 500 companies, government bodies, and global law firms

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Strategy, an innovative consulting firm known for advising corporations, governments, and global law firms on the most critical strategy, technology, platform competition, and economics issues, today announced it has joined forces with RLH Equity Partners.

"We are extremely pleased to have the support of RLH Equity Partners as we continue our work in meeting the urgent demands from companies looking to transform traditional products and services into data-driven platforms," noted Greg Richards, CEO of Keystone Strategy.

Keystone Strategy utilizes an interdisciplinary approach by applying a triad of business strategy, economics, and technology skills to advise clients in their most critical strategic and regulatory challenges. The firm combines its capabilities with those of field experts, including industry executives and top university professors.

"We have been incredibly impressed by the entire team at Keystone Strategy," Chris Lewis, RLH Equity Partners Co-Founder and Managing Director, added. "Our orientation is to invest in the people of high-end, knowledge-driven companies, and Keystone represents an extraordinary opportunity to support a talent-driven organization that aligns with our core investment thesis and values. We are excited about the partnership and look forward to supporting Keystone as it continues to find solutions for companies' most challenging business problems."

Keystone Strategy is a leading innovative strategy and economics consulting firm dedicated to delivering transformative ideas and cutting-edge solutions to Fortune Global 500 companies, top law firms, and government agencies. Our unique expertise in technology-led strategy, AI-driven digital transformation, product development, healthcare, finance, antitrust, and litigation enables us to create bold strategies that have far-reaching implications on business, consumers, and public policy. We leverage a unique combination of strategic insights from the world's leading industry and academic experts with the practical expertise of our accomplished professionals to deliver extraordinary impact for our clients. Learn more about Keystone Strategy at: http://www.keystonestrategy.com.

RLH Equity Partners invests behind driven entrepreneurs and leadership teams of uniquely positioned high growth knowledge-based enterprises with up to $200 million of annual revenue. Focused on companies in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors, RLH carries a 39-year track record of success in partnering with passionate entrepreneurs to build companies of significance. RLH typically invests via a recapitalization transaction that provides partial liquidity for the entrepreneur, and then supports the leadership team in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. Learn more about RLH Equity Partners at: https://www.rlhequity.com/.

