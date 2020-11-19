Keystone And Independa Partner To Deliver TV-Based Video Chat And Other Services To Connect Older Adults With Their Loved Ones

Strategic Partnership Enables Keystone Senior Management Residents to Alleviate Isolation and Loneliness Caused by COVID-19 Physical Distancing Requirements by Enjoying Vital Social Engagement with Family Members, Friends and Staff

INDIANAPOLIS and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Senior Management Services, Inc, leader in boutique family-owned and operated senior living communities, and Independa , innovators of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform, today announced a strategic partnership that provides Keystone Senior Management's residents with enhanced social engagement and other services through Independa's TV-based platform.

Residents can now easily switch between watching their favorite TV shows and engaging with family, friends and staff.

Keystone recognizes that stringent COVID-19 protocols to protect older adults are requiring senior living communities to limit and/or sometimes ban visitations, which would negatively impact the quality of life and mental health of residents. In fact, a recent study and infographic shows older adults are experiencing increased isolation and loneliness since COVID-19.

"Our partnership with Independa solves one of the most daunting issues facing older adult care today," said Dave Kingen, CEO & founder of Keystone Senior Management. "As one of the country's top rated senior living companies, our residents expect the highest level of care and life enrichment through comprehensive wellness and engagement programs to stimulate mind, body, soul and spirit."

"Communities designed for older adults have an enormous responsibility in our society, while facing unprecedented challenges today due to COVID-19," said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. "Together, we are making great strides in delivering the invaluable gift of ongoing and meaningful engagement."

About Keystone Senior Management ServicesKeystone Senior Management Services is a boutique, family-owned and operated business with over 40 senior living communities across the United States. With over 28 years of operation, Keystone Senior's mission is to provide communities in which their residents thrive.

Connect with Keystone at www.keystonesenior.com .

About IndependaIndependa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Through its software subscription platform, Independa enables the best, most simplified remote engagement.

