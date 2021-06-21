Keysight Technologies To Showcase Test Solutions That Enable The Mobile Ecosystem To Innovate Next For 5G And Beyond At Mobile World Congress 2021

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS): What: The world of cellular communications is at a crossroads with the emergence of 5G Release 16 and the transformation to more intelligent, open and virtualized mobile networks.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS) - Get Report:

What: The world of cellular communications is at a crossroads with the emergence of 5G Release 16 and the transformation to more intelligent, open and virtualized mobile networks. Keysight's test solutions enable chipset, device and network equipment manufacturers, as well as mobile network operators, to develop designs in line with the latest 5G new radio (NR) standards, spurring the next wireless revolution. Keysight's software-driven design and test platforms span the entire 5G ecosystem enabling the mobile industry to accelerate and secure 5G product design development across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment and optimization.

At Keysight's Virtual 5G Innovations event, attendees can hear from experts and experience demonstrations with industry leaders including Analog Devices, Xilinx, HTC, TIM, JMA Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies and MediaTek.

When: Virtual 5G Innovations offers 8 new demonstrations, 2 live panels and real-time access to 5G experts across 2 days:

June 29 - Emulate Any Part of O-RAN

June 30 - Maximize 5G Performance

Time: 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. CEST / 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. CEST

Registration Link: https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/kqt012103_ve_01/registration/19430?l=en_UK&partnerref=Press-Release

Keysight will offer attendees the opportunity to virtually connect with the mobile ecosystem and discover innovative solutions that address the following challenges:

Emulate Any Part of 5G O-RAN

Open radio access network (O-RAN) interfaces and standards enable the integration of products from different network vendors helping mobile network operators realize multivendor deployments that support the delivery of advanced 5G services for enterprises in manufacturing, finance, transportation, logistics and healthcare. Integrating components from multiple sources requires testing each element in isolation for conformance and in combination for interoperability. Attendees will hear directly from industry leaders and learn how they collaborate with Keysight to transform the radio access network.

Maximize 5G Performance

NR continues to evolve. The second release of the standard, 3 rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 16 introduces new capabilities and operational enhancements that will expand 5G's reach into new verticals including enterprises, industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications, and private 5G deployments. The following demonstrations showcase the latest additions to Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions portfolio that help leading chipset and device makers optimize 5G performance:

5G NR Release 16 device validation Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions, based on the UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, enables designers of modems and devices to validate the latest 3GPP 5G NR Release 16 features.

Over-the-air 5G RF and protocol monitoring Sanjole WaveJudge provides visibility into the interaction between the protocol and physical layers in wireless transmissions. Sanjole is now part of Keysight Technologies.

Why Interoperability and Performance Testing is Critical to Open RAN at Scale

The momentum behind Open RAN is tremendous with support from the major mobile operators. Successful deployment of a disaggregated RAN architecture relies on end-to-end performance visibility, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC). Keysight enables hardware and software vendors to emulate any part of the 5G O-RAN, maximizing 5G performance while ensuring interoperability and conformance.

Panel discussions include:

Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen? Making It All Work with Conformance & Interoperability Testing

Release 16 Opportunities and Implementation Challenges

Joint Keysight and partners O-RAN demonstrations on June 29 from 3:00 - 5:00 pm CEST

Analog Devices -- Testing the Performance of a 5G NR Multi-Antenna 4T4R Radio Unit (O-RU)

Xilinx -- Innovating the Future of Open RAN with Full Integration of Fronthaul Networks from 4G to 5G NR

HTC -- End-to-End Proof of Concept of an O-RAN gNB in 5G Private Networks

TIM & JMA Wireless -- Verifying O-DU and O-CU Combination Conformance over 7.2x Functional Split

Joint Keysight and partners 5G device demonstrations on June 30 from 3:30 - 5:30 pm CEST

Qualcomm Technologies -- 5G NR FR1 + FR2 Carrier Aggregation Breakthrough

MediaTek -- Case study: How Keysight Collaborates with Leading Chipset Makers to Accelerate 5G mmWave Deployments

For more information about Keysight's virtual event participation see: https://www.keysight.com/us/en/events/europe-middleeast-africa-india/tradeshows/mobile-world-congress.html

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (KEYS) - Get Report, visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005562/en/