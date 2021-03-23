Keysight Technologies' Battery Test Solution Selected By National Testing Center In China

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, recently announced that Chongqing Vehicle Testing Research...

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, recently announced that Chongqing Vehicle Testing Research Institute in China has adopted Keysight's battery charging and discharging test equipment to verify battery characteristics in electric vehicles to advance the development of e-mobility.

As the development of batteries as the core energy source of electric vehicles has accelerated, major battery companies and automotive OEMs have turned to rigorous testing including design verification (DV), standard operating procedure (SOP), and production verification (PV) phase verification to ensure high mileage and safety. Verification of the charging and discharging characteristics of power batteries as well as their performance has become an indispensable step in the development of energy efficient and reliable electric vehicles.

Keysight and Chongqing Vehicle Testing and Research Institute will provide testing services including battery cell, module and system-level testing throughout the battery lifecycle to ensure they meet the requirements of electric vehicle energy storage systems.

"The strong collaboration between Keysight and Chongqing Vehicle Testing Research Institute accelerates the promotion of the development of electric vehicles," said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. "We are pleased to see that the institute adopted Keysight's battery test solutions and look forward to working with them to strengthen their battery test capabilities and promote e-mobility."

