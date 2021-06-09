Keysight's Multigigabit Automotive Ethernet Compliance Solutions Available At University Of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the University of New Hampshire's InterOperability...

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the University of New Hampshire's InterOperability Lab (UNH-IOL) has partnered with Keysight for automotive Ethernet compliance solutions to establish an IEEE 802.3ch multigigabit automotive Ethernet compliance test, as well as other automotive Ethernet compliance tests in different speed grades.

Keysight's automotive Ethernet compliance solutions provide the hardware, software, cables and accessories needed for compliance testing. It is built on functional and multipurpose hardware - trusted and repeatable measurement results from Keysight's popular Infiniium UXR-Series Real-Time. In April 2021, Keysight expanded its automotive test solution portfolio with the Automotive Ethernet Transmit and Channel Test software solution for IEEE 802.3ch 2.5/5/10Gbps to quickly test, debug and easily characterize complex multi-gigabit automotive Ethernet designs.

"We are pleased to partner with the UNH-IOL and extend the support to establish the multigigabit automotive ethernet test station, which is the latest in automotive ethernet PHY test standard," said Tom Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solution group. "The extended support announced here represents yet another way that Keysight is supporting the evolution and standardization of technologies for our automotive customers."

UNH-IOL provides a neutral environment to foster interoperability, standards conformance and development for the interconnected world, while attracting students to prepare them for careers in cutting-edge technology. With the support of test equipment from Keysight, UNH-IOL customers can test their 10M/100M/1000M/MULTIGBASE-T1 products based on the corresponding IEEE 802.3 and Open Alliance test specifications in a single laboratory.

"We are excited about the recent addition of Keysight's Infiniium UXR oscilloscope and their Ethernet compliance test system to our automotive test bed," said Bob Noseworthy, Principal Engineer for Automotive Ethernet Technologies at UNH-IOL. "Our continued partnership with Keysight will help expand our automotive Ethernet testing services for multigigabit solutions, for chipset vendors, Tier1 or OEM automotive suppliers."

About Keysight Technologies

