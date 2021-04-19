Keysight's 5G Test Tools Selected By Fujitsu To Verify Wireless Communications Quality In "Fujitsu Collaboration Lab"

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Fujitsu has selected Keysight's 5G test tools to...

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Fujitsu has selected Keysight's 5G test tools to verify quality of a 5G wireless communications network deployed at its "Fujitsu Collaboration Lab" in Kawasaki, Japan.

Fujitsu selected Keysight's Nemo network test and monitoring tools to collect data captured in the field and remotely analyze measurement results at its "Fujitsu Collaboration Lab," a private 5G verification facility that the company announced in October 2020. The Fujitsu Collaboration Lab, established to connect a wide range of devices from partner companies, implements co-created solutions and trial use cases as part of a wider digital transformation initiative launched to support private 5G in Japan.

"Keysight's Nemo test solution enables real-time performance measurement and visualization of networks in private 5G areas, enabling reliable 5G network operation," said Takashi Kanda, Executive Director of 5G Vertical Service Office at Fujitsu. "Fujitsu will continue to cooperate with Keysight to accelerate efforts to optimize network operations and support customers' digital transformation."

Regulators are making radio frequency (RF) spectrum available for enterprises to deploy private networks based on 5G new radio (NR) technology to create secure, reliable and seamless internet connectivity between industrial devices. Private 5G networks, in 5G NR non-standalone (NSA) mode and 5G NR standalone (SA) mode, support efficient operations in smart factories, ports or extraction facilities and deliver real-time networking for mission-critical applications.

"We're pleased to support Fujitsu with 5G test tools for validating private 5G networks," said Petri Toljamo, vice president and general manager for Nemo wireless solutions at Keysight. "Keysight's wireless network solutions provide Fujitsu with a connected end-to-end information flow, from collection of measurement data to post-processing and analysis."

Keysight's Nemo network test and monitoring tools allow manufacturing, energy and utility, logistics, defense, aerospace and mining companies to verify that the network delivers expected data throughput, connection speed and latency, among other key metrics.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (KEYS) - Get Report, visit us at www.keysight.com.

