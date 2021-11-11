Keysight's 5G Test Platforms Selected By Ti Group For Wireless Device Conformance Validation

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has been selected by Ti Group, a third-party's inspection, test...

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has been selected by Ti Group, a third-party's inspection, test and certification services company headquartered in Shanghai, China, to support wireless device conformance validation.

Keysight's 5G Conformance Toolsets enable Ti Group's electronics and electrical services sector to enhance 5G conformance testing capability. Ti Group relies on Keysight's 5G test platforms to certify 5G devices in conformance to the latest 3GPP 5G new radio (NR) specifications.

"With more than thirty test labs across China in sectors including electronics, telecommunications, renewable energy and automotive, Ti Group is pleased to work closely with Keysight, a global test and measurement company with proven technology," said Pan Jing, Chairman of Ti Group. "This enables Ti Group to provide one-stop and high-quality services covering functional verification, regulatory, conformance testing and carrier acceptance testing, which will help customers introduce product to market economically and efficiently."

Vendors of chipsets and devices, as well as test houses and mobile operators across the mobile ecosystem, use Keysight's 5G design, test, validation and optimization solutions to shorten development timelines and accelerate market launches. Access to a leading number of GCF and PTCRB test cases on common test platforms enables Ti Group to speed validation activities across different device form factors, spectrum requirements and network configurations.

"We're pleased to provide Ti Group with test capabilities that are foundational to rolling out reliable 5G connectivity," said Steve Yan, vice president and general manager of Greater China at Keysight Technologies. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with Ti Group to support automotive and energy sectors, as well as emerging technologies."

Keysight's end-to-end 5G device test solutions, based on the company's E7515B UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, enable users to cost-effectively and flexibly address the entire product lifecycle. This includes early chipset development, device integration and optimization through to conformance, regulatory and carrier acceptance testing, manufacturing, post-deployment repair and optimization.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies, visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005413/en/