Keysight Joins Anterix Active Ecosystem Program To Advance Private LTE Broadband Deployments In United States

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Keysight Technologies Inc Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has joined the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program to help advance private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) broadband deployments in the United States.

Launched in May 2021 the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program is a diverse group of over 65 innovators bringing technology, equipment and services to support utilities and critical infrastructure companies deploying and operating private LTE networks in the 900 MHz band. Market research company ReportLinker forecasts that the private LTE market in North America will increase at a compound aggregate growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2021, reaching $2B USD by 2028. This growth is driven by an expanding need for enterprise-grade, secure and predictable communications with high availability and reliability, as well as low latencies.

"We're pleased to contribute to the development of resilient wireless broadband communications for energy, transportation, logistics and other industries, while accelerating their digital transformation journeys," said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. "Leveraging solutions extensively used by 4G and 5G technology providers, Keysight will enable Anterix and its critical infrastructure customers to cost-effectively verify designs across the product lifecycle."

Keysight offers a comprehensive suite of design, test, validation and optimization solutions, that enable vendors, system integrators, mobile operators and hyper-scalers to develop and deploy transformative broadband connectivity. These solutions, already used to verify technology deployed in industrial internet of things (IIoT), Industry 4.0 and private 5G networks, enable the integration of products that meet the specific technical and operational demands of utilities and other critical infrastructure entities.

As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900MHz spectrum band (896 - 901/935 - 940 MHz) throughout the United States, Anterix plays a key role in enabling critical infrastructure companies, such as utilities and transportation, to modernize infrastructures, resulting in automated processes and improved productivity.

"A vibrant technology ecosystem includes more than a modern communications network and cutting-edge end-user applications and equipment. It also requires solutions like Keysight's that enable customers and innovators to design, optimize and integrate products with that network and those applications," said Carlos L'Abbate, Anterix's chief technology officer. "We're pleased to welcome Keysight to the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program and look forward to their unique contributions."

Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021.

