Keysight Gains First GCF Validation Of 5G Radio Resource Management Test Cases In MmWave Spectrum

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company's 5G Device Test Platform was used to achieve the first validation of 5G new radio (NR) radio resource management (RRM) test cases in frequency range 2 (FR2) by the Global Certification Forum (GCF).

The validation took place at the GCF conformance agreement group (CAG) meeting, held online April 20-23, 2021. Mobile operators use RRM to achieve performance gains in energy usage, higher throughput, lower delays and decreased packet loss. At the meeting, it was also confirmed that Keysight continues to support a leading number of GCF mandated 5G NR radio frequency (RF), protocol and RRM conformance test cases.

"We're pleased continue driving technology advancements with GCF approval of RRM test cases that support smooth network operations and quality end-user experience," said Muthu Kumaran, general manager of Keysight's wireless test group. "Early access to validated test cases in FR2 enables device vendors to continuously evolve with the latest specifications and cost-effectively meet market demand in a timely manner."

RRM testing is critical to assessing how a device manages different signaling procedures, including cell reselections, measurement reporting, random access and radio link monitoring. RRM test cases also enable users to establish the accuracy of how a device monitors the radio signal strength in serving and neighboring cells. Reaching sufficient performance levels related to RRM, enables mobile operators to optimize 5G NR network operation.

Keysight's 5G device test solutions for FR2 leverage the company's UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform and 5G over-the-air (OTA) compact antenna test (CATR) range chambers to access a wide range of 5G NR test cases. The use of common hardware and software platforms accelerates and simplifies device testing.

Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions offer the industry's most comprehensive support for 5G RF and protocol test cases validated by either GCF or PTCRB, a certification forum led by representatives from leading U.S. mobile operators. Keysight also achieved the first validation of 5G RF demodulation test cases in January 2021.

