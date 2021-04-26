Keysight First To Gain OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment Status, Accelerating Cellular Vehicle To Everything (C-V2X) Device Certification

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and OmniAir Consortium®, an industry association that promotes...

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and OmniAir Consortium®, an industry association that promotes interoperability and certification for intelligent transportation systems (ITS), announced that Keysight is first to gain OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) status, accelerating cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) device certification.

OmniAir has approved Keysight's SA8700A C-V2X test solution for physical layer (PHY) and protocol conformance validation based on OmniAir Consortium's test specifications. Access to a complete set of test cases, across physical, protocol, transport and application layers, enables onboard (OBU) and roadside unit (RSU) vendors to verify C-V2X technology in their designs. A holistic approach to validating C-V2X interoperability, performance and conformance to 3GPP specifications allows vendors, test houses and road authorities to advance roadway safety.

"Keysight's OQTE approved C-V2X test solutions help chipset, module, OBU and RSU vendors, as well as original equipment manufacturers, to confidently develop designs that meet stringent requirements and ensure safety on our roads," said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight's automotive solution business unit. "We're pleased to support the automotive industry with a complete set of test cases for certifying C-V2X devices across radio frequency, protocol and application layers."

OmniAir's certification program assesses and qualifies test equipment and authorizes test laboratories. Keysight offers the only eligible OQTE certified test solution available today that covers physical and protocol layer test cases, enabling OmniAir authorized test laboratories (OATLs) to perform comprehensive C-V2X certification testing. Thorough testing according the latest OmniAir specifications promotes successful and efficient market introductions of components critical to the safety of people and goods while in transit on roads.

"Keysight's contributions to the C-V2X standard and broad set of C-V2X test capabilities helped OmniAir establish the world's first C-V2X certification program," said Jason Conley, Executive Director for OmniAir Consortium. "We look forward to the next phase, which includes authorizing the first C-V2X test laboratories and certifying C-V2X devices in line with market demand."

Keysight has been a member of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), a cross-industry consortium that helps define 5G V2X communications, since 2018 and was first to achieve 3GPP C-V2X radio frequency conformance test case validation in November 2019.

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (KEYS) - Get Report, visit us at www.keysight.com.

OmniAir Consortium is the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification for ITS, tolling, and Connected Vehicles. OmniAir's membership includes public agencies, private companies, research institutions, and independent test laboratories. Learn more about OmniAir at www.omniair.org.

