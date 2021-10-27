Keysight Extends Time Synchronization And Monitoring Capabilities With TimeKeeper Platform

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has partnered with FSMLabs to offer TimeKeeper, an...

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Report, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has partnered with FSMLabs to offer TimeKeeper, an enterprise-class clock synchronization, monitoring and time distribution platform that manages and monitors time-critical applications, devices and infrastructure.

Accurate and synchronized time plays a critical role in enterprise, government and critical infrastructure applications. Organizations in highly regulated industries, such as financial trading and banking, require accurate timestamps to fractions of a microsecond. Further, time accuracy is under increased government scrutiny due to the linkage between time and cybersecurity. Recently, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a Time Guidance document to enterprise network operators, chief information officers (CIOs) and chief information security officers (CISOs) to address gaps in time testing practices, awareness of time-related system issues, and its connection to cybersecurity.

"This partnership with Keysight Technologies further accelerates the rollout of TimeKeeper, FSMLabs' enterprise-class clock synchronization and time distribution platform," said Cort Dougan, CEO of FSMLabs. "Our expertise in time synchronization technologies, coupled with Keysight's superior sales and support worldwide, extends the reach of this unique technology, offering Keysight's customers access to advanced time synchronization capabilities for time-critical applications."

Available as software as a service (SaaS), TimeKeeper extends Keysight's portfolio to include time accuracy testing and latency analytics for the following solutions:

Network Emulator - enables users to accurately test application performance due to network delays by emulating realistic network conditions in the lab at speeds from 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) to 100Gbps.

TradeVision - network and market data analytics solution that allows users to monitor worldwide trading infrastructure latency in real-time and improve performance of trading applications.

Metronome Timing System - scalable time distribution platform that offers time-synchronized testing of complex, distributed networks and time-sensitive applications.

IxNetwork - network infrastructure performance test solution that enables users to test the scalability, accuracy, failure recovery and correction algorithms for IEEE 1588v2 PTP transparent and boundary clocks.

"The addition of TimeKeeper strengthens Keysight's market leadership in time synchronization and latency simulation in key markets such as financial services," said Areg Alimian, senior director of product management at Keysight Technologies. "TimeKeeper enables Keysight to offer customers a single time measurement tool to reduce regulatory risk where reporting, regulatory compliance and management of their timing infrastructure is critical to their success."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (KEYS) - Get Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Report, visit us at www.keysight.com.

