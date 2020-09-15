Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the industry's first cloud-native distributed network...

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the industry's first cloud-native distributed network performance and security test software - CyPerf - which helps organizations characterize user experience and validate the performance limits of hybrid networks, security devices and services for confident rollouts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005887/en/

Keysight CyPerf's web-based GUI helps users visualize and interact with various network elements that are critical to simulating a network in action. (Graphic: Business Wire)

New technologies such as SD-WAN, multi-cloud architectures and software as a service (SaaS) applications evolve network and security architectures to a distributed, hybrid model. As more users, devices, applications, services and data reside outside of an organization, IT teams need to measure the performance and security of networks and application services. As a result, network and security operations share the objective of guaranteeing a well-performing and secure network.

Built using a light-weight, software agent-based architecture, Keysight's CyPerf software is easy to deploy and operate in lab networks, sandbox environments and hybrid production networks. CyPerf offers:

A holistic approach for realistic pre- and post-deployment testing in distributed environments.

Insights into the end user experience, security posture and performance bottlenecks while under controllable, realistic load conditions.

Real-world results by simultaneously generating legitimate traffic mixes and malicious activities that can transverse a complex distributed network consisting of proxies, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), transport layer security (TLS) inspection, elastic load balancers (ELBs), and web application firewalls (WAF).

A proactive, continuous data-driven approach that IT network operators can utilize to validate and analyze changes in user experience, performance and security compared with previously established baselines.

Network and security operations teams the ability to find the balance between the digital user experience and security in their organizations.

Network security tool vendors the ability to realistically replicate their customers' environments to accelerate the time-to-market of their solutions and services.

"As more users, devices, applications, services and data move to the network edge, a new approach is needed to validate performance and security," said Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager, at Keysight Network Applications & Security Group. "CyPerf can be deployed by enterprises and network security vendors to fine-tune the balance between digital user experience and security in a dynamic hybrid environment that consists of third-party cloud providers and network connectivity. Performance and security are only as good as the weakest part of a network, and CyPerf identifies those weaknesses with a view into the full application delivery path in hybrid networks."

Images of CyPerf are available at https://www.keysight.com/find/cyperf-images

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) - Get Report is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005887/en/