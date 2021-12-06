Keysight And CTC Advanced GmbH Collaborate To Test First Wi-Fi 6E Device

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and CTC advanced GmbH, a testing and certification laboratory,...

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, and CTC advanced GmbH, a testing and certification laboratory, have collaborated to certify the first Wi-Fi 6E device. The device, a broadband home gateway, was tested against the most recent version of the European Telecommunications Standard Institute (ETSI) standard EN 303 687, introduced to regulate usage of the new Wi-Fi frequencies (from 5.9 to 6.45 GHz), a mandatory procedure to gain market access.

As a certification laboratory, CTC advanced GmbH is facing demand for Wi-Fi 6E since the beginning of summer 2021. But up to now, no test solution was available on the market. Keysight enhanced the company's IoT Regulatory Compliance Test Solution ( IOT0047A) to simplify precompliance testing and post-test analysis with purpose-built test-automation software.

Keysight's IoT Regulatory Compliance Test Solution addresses the requirements of ETSI and FCC regulatory standards for IoT devices operating in Industrial, Scientific and Medical (ISM) frequency bands, delivering the following key customer benefits:

Flexible and scalable system configuration generating accurate, reproducible results.

Scalable configuration and reconfiguration to easily divide a full system into separate test stations that can be used in parallel to address different standards and test cases.

Improved system performance with uncertainty reports of each hardware instrument used in the system.

Expandable based on test requirements for better capital planning.

Simplified test and automation of regulatory testing and report generation.

"Regulatory certification is a critical aspect when it comes to optimizing time-to-market of a wireless device. Keysight works closely with regulatory bodies like ETSI and FCC to enable all players of the ecosystem to test their design as early as possible against the new standards. We are proud of this successful collaboration with early adopters, which makes new technologies like Wi-Fi 6E a reality for the mass market," said Boon Juan Tan, vice president and general manager, General Electronics Measurement Solutions at Keysight Technologies.

About CTC advanced GmbH

CTC advanced GmbH, based in Saarbrücken, Germany, provides competent consulting and highly precise testing and certification services across nearly any industry and product range for an international market access.

In the field of Radio Systems, CTC advanced GmbH offers the complete range of compliance testing and development-related measurements according to the requirements for Europe, USA, Canada, Japan and further worldwide standards. In addition to radio tests (up to 500 GHz) for any established technology, such as Bluetooth, WLAN, 2G/3G/4G/5G, UWB, satellite and radar applications, CTC advanced GmbH covers measurements of electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety and assessments of potential health impairments through SAR and EMF testing.

CTC advanced GmbH is accredited according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025 and operates with diverse test laboratories, 7 absorber halls, 8 shielded rooms, an OTA-measuring hall, a lab for electrical safety, a SAR-lab and furthermore with a modern battery testing center for high-performance li-ion batteries.

Additional information about CTC advanced is available at www.ctcadvanced.com and on LinkedIn Youtube

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9 in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies, visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

