Keys Soulcare launches new Body Care offerings: Renewing Body + Hand Wash, Rich Nourishing Body Cream and Sacred Body Oil. Photo Courtesy: Keys Soulcare

"My body is a powerful vessel. I praise my body. I love my body." ~Alicia Keys

Guided by the soulful vision of artist, producer and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys, the latest Keys Soulcare offerings pay tribute to the strength, beauty and potential of the body. Keys Soulcare Body Care offers three initial creations: Renewing Body + Hand Wash, Rich Nourishing Body Cream and Sacred Body Oil, that align with the brand's commitment to restorative rituals, inside and out. The new body-loving formulas join Keys Soulcare's dermatologist-developed, clean and cruelty free skincare offerings launched earlier this year with Alicia and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder.

"If you could send your body a love letter, what would it say?" asks Alicia. "My letter would say thank you. Thank you for all the ways that I've been able to grow with you and through you. Thank you for supporting me and holding me. For making it possible to run across the street or sit down in a chair or dance, or use my hands to write, or use my mind to create and think. Your body is your first home," she adds. "With Keys Soulcare Body Care, you are giving yourself the love it deserves."

"The new Keys Soulcare Body Care offerings celebrate the opportunity to praise your body, nurture your mind and light your spirit," said Kory Marchisotto, President of Keys Soulcare. "Arriving for summer, these offerings will get your body hydrated, rejuvenated and feeling fabulous."

KEYS BODY CARE: CREATING HARMONY BETWEEN MIND AND BODYThe new collection features Renewing Body + Hand Wash, Rich Nourishing Body Cream and Sacred Body Oil. Formulated to meet the FDA and European Union Cosmetic Regulation Guidelines restrictions for over 1,680 ingredients, the offerings are free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and formaldehydes to name a few.

Also, in keeping with Alicia's belief in the power of manifestation with intent, each offering bears a soul-empowering affirmation. She explains, "Each time you pick up one of our offerings nurture your soul as well as your body by reflecting on its companion affirmation."

RENEWING BODY + HAND WASH $24 MSRP 290 ML (9.8 OZ.)This nourishing and purifying sage + oat milk scented wash creates harmony between the body and mind. The gentle formula helps to bring vital moisture to the skin with sourced ingredients that include New Zealand manuka honey, a powerful humectant that draws moisture to the skin for a radiant glow; shea butter from the nuts of the central African shea tree for soothing hydration and skin protection; and cocoa butter, a favorite of the Mayans and Aztecs and derived from the cacao plant to envelop skin with a protective barrier to hold in moisture. "Indulge in this luxurious cleanser anytime you need to purify and renew your body, hands and soul," suggests Alicia. Affirmation: I love myself as I am.

RICH NOURISHING BODY CREAM $36 MSRP 170 G (6 OZ.)Drench your skin with this combination of antioxidant rich, plant powered butters and oils for a skin-quenching glow. This nourishing cream contains rose of Jericho, a resurrection plant capable of remaining dormant for thousands of years and then blooming again at the first drop of water; oats to provide soothing, calming and moisturizing benefits and ceramides, which form a barrier for the skin that keeps moisture in and environmental aggressors out. "This cream allows you to honor your body and soul with rich nourishment your skin deserves," says Alicia. Affirmation: My body is a vessel for love, light and strength.

SACRED BODY OIL $25 MSRP 50 ML (1.69 OZ.)This lightweight body oil hydrates, nourishes and helps calm and soothe the skin. It features a trio of natural soothing oils: marula oil derived from the African marula tree; baobab oil, derived from the baobab tree that is also known as the "tree of life" and jojoba oil, which can hydrate, condition and balance the skin without clogging pores. "Use the Sacred Body Oil to anoint your body and elevate your spirit with vital moisture that won't weigh you down," offers Alicia. Affirmation: Everything I do is an act of creation.

NURTURING BODY CARE RITUAL:Restorative rituals are key elements of the Keys Soulcare Body Care belief system. "All bodies are beautiful because they contain possibility," says Alicia. "Our bodies do so much for us in our lifetime - they carry us, protect us, hold us, love us through whatever it is we're going through. A key component of soulcare is taking the time to honor, celebrate and praise our bodies with the gratitude it deserves."

The Keys Soulcare Body Ritual starts by lighting the Sage + Oat Milk Candle while setting your intention. Run the bath, or shower, allowing the steam to heat the room and hydrate the air. Take a deep breath. Place two pumps of the Renewing Body and Hand Wash into the palm of your hand or a dampened washcloth. After creating a cleansing lather, gently massage your body in a circular motion. Rinse with warm water. After getting out, place three drops of the Sacred Body Oil into the palm of your hand, rubbing your hands together to warm the oil and gently press onto the damp skin in sweeping upward motions that energize the heart and mind. Place a generous amount of the Rich Nourishing Body Cream in the palm of your hand, rubbing your hands together. Seal in moisture by gently pressing the cream onto your skin. Give special care to dry rough areas that need extra love, like elbows, heels, and knees.

A #PraiseYourBody social media campaign will accompany the launch encouraging all lightworkers to share their own personal love letters to their bodies further fueling the positive community Keys Soulcare has already created. On June 4, three love letters will be selected with winners receiving the Body Care offerings. For more details, visit @keyssoulcare on Instagram.

Keys Soulcare Body Care will be available at keyssoulcare.com and ulta.com on June 8 and at ULTA Beauty stores on June 27. In Europe, Keys Soulcare Body Care will be available at douglas.de and in Douglas stores (Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, and Nocibe in France) on July 19, and it will also be available in the UK at Cult Beauty on July 19.

About Keys Soulcare:Keys Soulcare is a lifestyle beauty brand created with artist, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Alicia Keys. Born of Alicia's personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing good energy into the world, the brand vision is more than skin deep. With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, Keys Soulcare aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action. The brand is available at www.keyssoulcare.com and at Ulta.com and ULTA Beauty Stores nationwide.

Learn more by visiting www.keyssoulcare.com

