Keynes Technology Group, Inc. (KYNS) Enters Into A Material Definitive Agreement With Both Pandaland Holdings, Ltd. And KidsDNA, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynes Technology Co. Ltd (OTC:KYNS), a Nevada Corporation (the "Company") which trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "KYNS", entered into a "Stock Exchange Agreement" to acquire 95.33% of Pandaland Holding (HK) Ltd., a corporation organized under the laws of Hong Kong.

In consideration for the purchase, Keynes Technology Co. LTD will issue to Pandaland Holdings, Ltd. 150,000,000 shares of common stock and 35,000,000 shares of preferred stock of KYNS. Upon completion of the acquisition, Pandaland Holdings, ltd. will be a majority owned subsidiary of the Company.

Additionally, on December 18, 2020, the Company entered into a "Stock Exchange Agreement" to acquire all the outstanding common stock of KidsDNA, Inc., a corporation organized under the Laws of Taiwan.

In consideration for the purchase, Keynes Technology Co. LTD will issue to KidsDNA, Inc. 100,000,000 shares of the common stock and 25,000,000 shares of preferred stock of KYNS. Upon completion of the acquisition, KidsDNA, Inc. will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

About Keynes Technology Co. Ltd (OTC: KYNS)

Keynes Technology Co. Ltd. provides preschool educational services and technological products, such as software, to the education and home market, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/KYNS/profile

About Pandaland Holdings (HK) Limited

Pandaland Holdings (HK) Limited licenses cartoon panda characters to be used in various products and in animation productions.

About KidsDNA, Inc. KidsDNA, Inc. is in the business of developing and marketing children's educational tools.

Information about Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

In connection with the acquisitions described above, the Registrant will issue the shares so described pursuant to an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The offering will not be a public offering as defined in Section 4(2) due to the limited number of persons that received the shares and the manner of the offering. In addition, those persons who will acquire the shares in this transaction will not be residents of the United States and they have represented that they have the necessary investment intent as required by Section 4(2). In addition, they will agree to receive share certificates bearing a legend that states the securities are restricted pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are based on future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company's business and operations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Company's forward-looking statements in this report are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any duty to supplement, update or revise such statements on a going forward basis, whether as a result of subsequent developments, change, expectations or otherwise. In addition, with the "safe harbour" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 the Company is identifying certain forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the acquisition of the common stock of the companies discussed above. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause further events or results to vary from the ability of the Company to successfully complete the acquisition, to implementation of unanticipated or unfavourable regulatory matters; general economic conditions in the region and industry in which the Company operates, and other risk factors as discussed in other disclosures made from time to time by the Company.

CONTACT:

Mei Lin Liu 1752 Ainsdale Dr. Roseville CA. 95747 916-290-3096 arden_sanrio@yahoo.com