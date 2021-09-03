Keyboard Market To Record Growth Worth $ 260.70 Million With Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., And Lenovo Group Ltd. Holding Dominant Positions In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Keyboard Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Keyboard Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the keyboards market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 260.70 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing adoption of PCs and peripherals in the education sector particularly from emerging nations is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products and increasing penetration of portable computing devices will challenge market growth.

The keyboard market report is segmented by technology (wired keyboard and wireless keyboard) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country of the market and held 29.00%-31.00% of the global market share in 2019.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Corsair Components, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

