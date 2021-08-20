Key Trends And Opportunities For Microbial Products In The Global Home & Personal Care Market To 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cleaning products that contain living microorganisms as active ingredients are being primarily used in household, professional, and industrial cleaning applications. The global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care market is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The market for global microbial products is being driven by increasing demand from personal care industries for products like bio-surfactant, vitamins, antioxidants, pigments, enzymes, and peptides. Moreover, these products have promising features and beneficial properties and can be easily produced commercially.Moreover, Microbial products are ecofriendly in nature as they have reduced environmental impact. The environmental friendliness of microbial products has given them an advantage over chemically based conventional products in the market resulting in a big opportunity. Microbes-based products are nature's cleaners as they have more natural byproducts, which consist mainly of oxygen & carbon dioxide.Cosmetology is one of the developing branches of science that has a direct impact on society. The cosmetic sector is investing hugely in finding novel biological alternatives to enhance the product attributes and substitution of chemical compounds in the personal care industry. The global beauty products industry is expected to be more than USD 800 billion industry by the end of the forecast period in which haircare and skincare are the largest shareholders. The beauty and personal care market is booming globally, especially in Asian countries, with innovations in the sector and the superior quality of products. Appearance and beauty have become an essential part of the culture, and the consciousness to be aesthetically pleasing is increasing the usage of personal care products, which in turn has increased the consumption of naturally originated products. For instance, the Indian beauty and personal care industry is expected to double from 2017 to 2023, aided by growth in disposable income, demand for enhanced products, and increasing awareness for self-care products. Personal care products like bath & shower, hair care, and oral care have higher penetration and acquire approximately half of the total market share.The personal care industry is driven by new research and the latest innovations in textures, ingredients, and product experience. Moreover, evolving consumerism has played a significant role in the shaping of the market. There have been drastic changes in the buying patterns and frequencies of the consumers. Millennial consumers prefer buying daily personal care products online due to product standardization and availability of offers and discounts on various portals. In recent years there has been a significant change in the mindsets due to globalization and advancements in technology and also the sharp increase in the level of literacy in the rural as well as urban cities worldwide. Change in the economic scenario has given a tremendous scope for awareness of beauty and skincare.The Global Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market across various regions. Also, the study comprehensively analyzes the Microbial Products in Home & Personal Care Market by segments based on Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa, Algae, and Archaea, and Others), and by Geography ( Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle-East and Africa). The report examines the market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, market developments, market opportunities, market size, market analysis, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Research Scope and Methodology 3. Market Analysis 4. Industry Analysis 5. Market Segmentation & Forecast 6. Regional Market Analysis 7. Key Company Profiles7.1 BioMArieux SA7.2 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.7.3 L'Oreal SA7.4 Johnson & Johnson7.5 Unilever7.6 Mother Dirt7.7 BIOMILK Probiotic Skincare7.8 Esse Skincare7.9 Valmont Skin Care7.10 LaFlore Probiotic Skincare7.11 ELSI Skin Health, Inc.7.12 ProdermIQ 8. Competitive Landscape8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market 8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements8.3 Market Share Analysis8.4 Strategies of Key Players 9. Conclusions and RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jli935

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-trends-and-opportunities-for-microbial-products-in-the-global-home--personal-care-market-to-2026-301359781.html

SOURCE Research and Markets