Key To Staying Cool This Summer? $1 Slurpee In New Stay Cold Cup

IRVING, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is pulling out all the stops to beat the heat this summer. Not only will customers be able to grab a fruity, new Slurpee flavor, they will also be able to enjoy any small Slurpee drink in a new stay cold cup at participating 7-Eleven stores for just $1. The stay cold cup gives customers more time to enjoy each sip before melting and makes ordering a Slurpee drink through the 7NOW® delivery app a no brainer.

7-Eleven is ready for summer with $1 Slurpee, a new small stay cold cup, and Peach Perfect Slurpee flavor!

The convenience retailer's exclusive Slurpee flavor, Peach Perfect, is now available in participating 7-Eleven® stores. Peach Perfect is made with real juice and is perfectly peachy in every way with its refreshing peach taste. No matter what customers choose, this new flavor will cool them down faster than they can say Slurpee.

"As temperatures are rising, we're helping customers cool down with a new twist on an old favorite." said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. "With the release of our new stay cold Slurpee cup and a $1 small Slurpee drink deal, along with the exclusive Peach Perfect Slurpee flavor, our customers can sip their way out of any heat wave!"

7-Eleven knows people will also need to fuel up on their favorite munchies before heading out to the beach, the lake, or wherever they go to chill out. Customers can enjoy 10 for $5 bone-in wings or a $5 whole pizza pie and get them both delivered through the 7NOW delivery app right to their doorstep or even at a park or beach via 7NOW Pins® locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older. Offered in over 1,300 U.S. cities, the 7NOW app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less. The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play , the App Store or visit 7now.com .

7Rewards® members earn points on almost every in-store purchase and can redeem their points for free stuff. Other 7-Eleven app features include Wallet, which gives customers contactless checkout options.* Funds can be loaded into a 7Rewards account via cash at the register, or in the app with a credit or debit card. Other contactless payment methods - Apple Pay, Google Pay or a prepaid 7-Eleven gift card - can be added to Wallet, and the 7Rewards barcode is then scanned at checkout to pay. The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*7-Eleven Wallet is available at participating locations. To find out if Wallet is accepted at a 7-Eleven store near you, tap on the map icon on the top right corner of your 7-Eleven app home screen and filter for "7-Eleven Wallet" stores.

About 7-Eleven:

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway ®, Stripes ®, Laredo Taco Company ® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee ®, Big Bite ® and Big Gulp ®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards ® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW ® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-to-staying-cool-this-summer-1-slurpee-in-new-stay-cold-cup-301305256.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.