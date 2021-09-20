Key Standards And Requirements For Halal Certification In The GCC Market 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Getting Halal Certified for the GCC Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Getting Halal Certified for the GCC Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Getting Halal Certified for the GCC Market 2021 presents halal food certification requirements in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region which covers the countries Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The report provides a guide to halal certification process for the GCC region including estimated costs, timing to get the certifications, and the recognized certifiers globally and locally to engage with. The requirements covered are for those manufacturers/distributors exporting to GCC from other GCC countries as well as from countries outside the region, and for GCC domestic manufacturers.

The Report covers the Global and the GCC halal regulatory landscape, GCC halal food standards, categorization of Harmonized System (HS) food specific codes according to halal audit complexity, the halal certification process, certification cost and audit time, and ways to optimize the halal certification process in the GCC market. (The Report includes: 17 Tables, 3 Figures, 4 Full Appendix tables)

Headline insights

The GCC region is one of the largest halal food markets, importing US$ 33.8 billion of halal food in 2019. The primary halal standards setting body in the GCC is the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO), and these halal standards are adopted by all of the relevant standards setting bodies in the GCC countries. The Report discusses in detail the GSO halal standards specific to the food sector and certification requirements thereof.

Key questions addressed

Who are the key standards setting bodies in the GCC?

What are the key halal food and safety standards in the GCC?

To what extent do the food categories (from the HS codes) require more time and effort to get halal certified in the GCC?

What is the step-by-step process of halal certification in the GCC?

Which halal certifiers globally are accredited by relevant bodies from the GCC?

What is the cost and time taken to get halal certified in the GCC?

How can I optimize halal certifications across multiple markets in the GCC?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Global Halal Regulatory Landscape

3 GCC Halal Food & Safety Standards

4 GCC Halal Food Certification Process

5 Report Purpose and Methodology

6 Acknowledgment

7 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA)

GCC Accreditation Center (GAC)

Qatar General Organization for Standardization (QS)

Saudi Food And Drug Authority (SFDA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctpdmf

