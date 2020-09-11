Key Private Bank Awarded Outstanding Achievement In Trusts From WealthManagement.com For The Second Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), today announced it has received the 2020 Wealth Management "Trusts" Industry Award, recognizing the best trust and fiduciary initiative,...

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (KEY) - Get Report, today announced it has received the 2020 Wealth Management "Trusts" Industry Award, recognizing the best trust and fiduciary initiative, program or platform in wealth management.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards acknowledge firms bringing new innovations to market that help financial advisors deliver quality client solutions and service. Winners were selected from 625 entries received from more than 200 companies.

A panel of independent, industry-leading wealth management experts, including trusted advisors and consultants, served as judges for the awards. The judging process is based on an evaluation of quantitative measures, including the initiative's scope and scale, as well as qualitative measures, such as innovation and creativity.

"We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for the enhancements to our fiduciary and trust services for the second year in a row," said Joe Calabrese, national head of wealth advisory services at Key Private Bank. "Our fiduciary and trust platform reflects our industry-leading capabilities, which are developed through a multi-generational lens that reinforces family values and focuses on the long-term protection and preservation of wealth."

About Key Private Bank

For more than 190 years, Key Private Bank has been at the forefront of helping affluent families take a comprehensive approach to building, managing and protecting their wealth in any market environment. As a fiduciary, Key Private Bank combines the tailored insights of our local teams with the national expertise of wealth and investment strategists to deliver objective advice and personalized solutions for each of our clients. Key Private Bank is honored to have received multiple prestigious awards for providing clients across the U.S. with outstanding service, expert advice and sound financial direction year after year. Key Private Bank has $41billion in AUM at August 30, 2020.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $171.2 billion at June 30, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

