Key Highlights From Hilton's To New Memories Survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hilton has announced the U.S. debut of "To New Memories," its first global marketing campaign since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The insights-driven initiative reflects consumers' desire to reconnect with the people and places they love. The campaign comes on the heels of a new survey uncovering that travel memories are some of the happiest memories of consumers' lives (89% of survey respondents), suggesting that most Americans (188 million) would say they are experiencing a travel memory deficit. The results also revealed the optimism and desire consumers have for traveling again soon, a feeling that is reflected in the new campaign and new Hilton packages and promotions.

The global marketing effort, first launched in September in China, the United Kingdom and Germany, is rolling out on October 12 in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. As a catalyst for memories for more than 100 years, Hilton developed the campaign to inspire consumers to move from dreaming to planning their next trip to create new memories.

"While so much has changed this year, some things remain true - people crave connections, seeking out the reliable, friendly experiences that only our hospitality can provide," said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. "Hilton is here to help you make new memories, whenever you are ready."

A new survey commissioned by Hilton shows that nearly nine in 10 travelers say travel memories are some of the happiest of their lives, while 95% of survey respondents who travel are missing travel right now and 90% of survey respondents believe we are currently experiencing a travel memory deficit. For 91% of those surveyed who travel, hotel experiences are often a memorable part of their travel, and more than one in four stay at the same lodging accommodations in order to keep their travel memories alive. Nearly all American travelers surveyed (94%) plan to travel again once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, with 66% saying they will quit putting off "bucket list" vacations in the future.

"Travelers have a pent-up yearning to get out of the home and reconnect with friends, family and the world around them. 'To New Memories' is designed to unlock those possibilities with the assurances of the utmost in hospitality, cleanliness and flexibility Hilton hospitality is known for," said Mark Weinstein, senior vice president and global head, marketing and loyalty, Hilton.

In the U.S., "To New Memories" encompasses heartwarming TV ads, online videos and other digital and social content. The video content depicts a series of reconnection moments consumers have been missing, highlighting the new memories waiting to be made with Hilton.

The U.S. creative was directed by acclaimed Hollywood writer and director Rick Famuyiwa, best known for directing episodes of "The Mandalorian" and "The Chi" series as well as critically praised films.

"We've all been locked down these past few months, and we would all love to get away and indulge in some fun and escapism," said Famuyiwa. "These spots for Hilton's 'To New Memories' campaign tell people it's okay to want that."

Hilton has been a trusted leader of the travel and hospitality industry during the global crisis. The company launched new programs and adopted new protocols to support consumers around the globe and make them feel comfortable with Hilton as their first choice to make new memories. These include:

Through the Hilton Honors app and award-winning Digital Key technology, members have the option for a contactless arrival experience. At thousands of participating hotels, guests can bypass the front desk by using their mobile phones to choose their room, check in, unlock their door and check-out. Any guest can easily join the Hilton Honors program and download the free app to take advantage of contactless arrival options. Hilton CleanStay: The Hilton CleanStay program is an industry-defining standard of hotel cleanliness and disinfection, created in collaboration with Lysol® and Dettol® maker RB and Mayo Clinic. Hilton CleanStay was implemented across Hilton's 18 brands in July.

Hilton has developed a global meeting and events program designed to create experiences that are clean, flexible, safe and socially responsible. Event planners and attendees are expecting a higher standard of cleanliness than ever before and EventReady with CleanStay provides curated solutions and reimagined environments to meet and gather safely and comfortably. Maximum flexibility: Hilton hotels offer fully flexible booking options with free changes and cancellations. Hilton hotels offer flexible booking options with individual reservations booked on or after October 1, 2020, able to be changed or canceled at no charge, up to 24 hours before your scheduled arrival day. Some exclusions may apply. Guests should always refer to the property's Rate Details for applicable terms or exceptions, if any, when booking or changing reservations.​​ ​ Hilton appreciates and supports its most loyal guests; therefore, the Hilton Honors program has been updated to provide greater flexibility to its members and to help them maintain their tier status and Points throughout the remainder of 2020, including extending 2019 member status through March 31, 2021 and 2020 member status through March 31, 2022. All Points expiration will be paused through the end of 2020. The expiration date on unexpired Weekend Night Rewards earned on eligible Hilton Credit Cards as of March 11, 2020 and all newly earned Weekend Night Rewards through August 30, 2020 are extended through August 31, 2021. Lastly, all nights earned between January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 will automatically roll over to the 2021 calendar year and count toward 2021-2023 tier status qualification.

Hilton hotels offer fully flexible booking options with free changes and cancellations. Dream Away: Hilton's Dream Away offer makes guests' next memory making getaway closer than they think. Consumers can save at hotels across the globe and enjoy the flexibility of early check-in, late check-out and early departure, where available, if they need to change their plans. Whether a guest wants to stay close to home or explore a new corner of the world, they can make their getaway dreams a reality with Hilton's Dream Away offer.

To inspire members to plan their next travel memory, Hilton Honors is offering a "Double Rewards" global promotion through December 31, 2020. Eligible members can earn double Hilton Honors Bonus Points per stay as well as double-night credits, meaning every night a member stays counts twice towards earning their next tier status, plus even more Points to use toward a future hotel stay. Members can register at HiltonHonors.com/DoubleRewards . To learn more, visit Hilton.com.

Guests can book their new memories directly with Hilton through any official Hilton website or call center, the Hilton Honors app, at a Hilton property or through an accredited travel agent.

Hilton (HLT) - Get Report is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,200 properties with more than 983,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 108 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

* Methodology: Kelton Global fielded the To New Memories Survey among 2,030 Americans aged 18+ in the United States. The survey was conducted online during the period of September 7 - September 14, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.2%

