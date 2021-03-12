Key Global CX Customer Perspectives, 2021 Report

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Predictions - COVID-19 Accelerates CX Investments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Predictions - COVID-19 Accelerates CX Investments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study's overall objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) and telecommunications across industries, regions, and business sizes.

Industries include insurance and agriculture/food and beverages, banking/finance/insurance, education, energy and utilities, government, healthcare, high tech, manufacturing, retail/wholesale, transportation/storage, travel and hospitality, and professional services.

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in 2020 and continues to harm people, businesses, and economies. Accelerated vaccine deployment, a strong rebound in consumer demand, faster services sector recovery could enable full GDP recovery by mid-2021 (optimistic scenario). Full recovery will be pushed out beyond 2021 in case of multiple fresh outbreaks, lockdown extensions, and delayed vaccine administration (pessimistic scenario).

Delivering excellent customer experience became especially tough for specific sectors, specifically, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, retail, and transportation.

In the meantime, technology trends took off - everyone is using video conferencing now, and companies are accelerating moving applications to the cloud. This survey found that 80% of CX applications are expected to be in the cloud by 2023. Companies will invest in the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence and (AI) technologies sooner than initially predicted to automate processes and improve the customer experience.

Technologies assessed are the following: enterprise mobility management, digital commerce, communications & collaboration, data centers & cloud infrastructure, digital marketing (omnichannel marketing, marketing automation), customer experience (CX), cybersecurity, enterprise content management (ECM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), internet of things (IoT), AI, digital visualization, blockchain, and big data analytics.

IT and safety issues that have emerged from the pandemic prevent some companies from investing in transformative technologies, yet COVID-19 challenges have initiated more companies to accelerate investments than slow them down. This will have a positive impact on the IT sector as a whole.

CX is a top priority for IT investments, followed by marketing and sales, which are also customer-related. Companies are investing in CX self-serve, digital marketing, and digital commerce.

The study will enable your organization to:

Key benefits for CX solution providers and end-user organizations:

Understand the impact of COVID-19

Identify the IT-related challenges organizations face today

Monitor the status of digital transformation

Assess the current and future use of business communications technologies

Evaluate factors that drive investments in communications technologies

Gauge IT and communications trends

Appraise available IT budgets

Discover opportunities in different regions, verticals, and business size

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Objectives

Benefits of Research

Research Methodology

Sample Distribution - Country

2. Respondent and Organization Profile

Respondent Profile - Decision-Making Authority

Respondent Profile - Familiarity with IT Budget

Respondent Profile - Involvement in IT-Related Purchases

Organization Profile - Industry Segments

Organization Profile - Size of Organization

3. Executive Summary

Introduction

Top IT Challenges Faced by Organizations: Global, 2021

Top Predictions for 2021

4. The Strategic Imperative

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the CX Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

5. Macro Economic Factors Impacting the CX Industry

2020 Global Economic Highlights

2008-2020 GDP Growth

Top 2021 Global Economic Predictions

2021 Scenario Analysis: Quarterly Global Growth

Advanced Economies: Predictions for 2021

Emerging Economies: Predictions for 2021

6. Key Global CX Customer Perspectives

Top Business Goals, Global, 2021

Top Factors Preventing Investments in Transformative Technologies, Global, 2021

Top Departments to Procure Digital Transformation Budgets, Global, 2021

How Organizations Measure Digital Transformation Success, Global, 2021

Rise in Remote Work Due to COVID-19 by Industry, Global, 2021

Top Industries Impacted by Low Employee Morale Due To COVID-19, Global, 2021

Top IT Challenges Supporting Remote Workers, Global, 2021

Impact Of COVID-19 On Digital Transformation Strategy And Investments, Global, 2021

Key Digital Transformation Objectives Accelerated by COVID-19, Global, 2021

Top Investment Priorities, Global, 2021 to 2022

Post-pandemic Plans for Technology Investments, Global, 2021 to 2022

Future Deployment "In the Cloud," Global, 2020 to 2022

Decision-Making Factors for Selecting a Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider, Global, 2021

Top Transformative Digital Solutions Used Today, Global, 2021

Top Priorities for Investment In Transformative Technologies, Global, 2021 to 2022

Top Competitive Advantages of AI Implementations, Global, 2021

Top Reasons for AI Investments, Global, 2020 to 2022

Importance Of AI Features/Capabilities to Enhance Enterprise Communications and Contact Center Capabilities, Global, 2020

Benefits Of AI For Business Communications And Contact Center Capabilities, Global, 2020

Risks of Using AI, Global, 2021

Top Purchase Decision Factors in Selecting Big Data Analytics Solutions, Global, 2021

Features Lacking in Big Data Solutions, Global, 2021

Top Purchase Decision Factors in Selecting Marketing Automation Software, Global, 2021

Top CX Priorities, Global, 2021 to 2022

Top CX Priorities by Vertical, Global, 2021 to 2022

Top Challenges To Delivering Excellent CX, Global, 2021

7. Regional Predictions, 2021

8. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021

Growth Opportunities

9. Key ConclusionsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lscjvt

