Key Family Wealth Business Advisory Services Awarded Best Client Intiative For A Family Office From WealthManagement.com

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Family Wealth, the family office division of division of Key Private Bank announced it has received the 2021 Wealth Management "Family Office" Industry Award, recognizing the best client initiative or program in wealth management.

Key Family Wealth was selected for "Family Office Best Client Initiative " from a shortlist of six exceptional family office firms. The award recognizes the achievements of Key Family Wealth's Business Advisory Services which has helped dozens of owners successfully transition their privately held businesses over the past several years.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards acknowledge firms bringing new innovations to market that help financial advisors deliver quality client solutions and service. Winners were selected from more than 900 entries received from more than 340 companies.

A panel of independent, industry-leading wealth management experts, including trusted advisors and consultants, served as judges for the awards. The judging process is based on an evaluation of quantitative measures, including the initiative's scope and scale, as well as qualitative measures, such as innovation and creativity.

"We are honored to be recognized by WealthManagement.com for our business advisory services," said Gary Poth, executive managing director and head of Key Family Wealth. "Being recognized for the quality of our BAS capabilities highlights our commitment to serving first generation entrepreneurs and their families."

About Key Family WealthKey Family Wealth, the multi-family office division of Key Private Bank, is one of the largest and oldest multi-family offices in the country managing more than $17.9 billion in AUM at August 31, 2021. Key Family Wealth develops and implements impactful investment, tax, and estate strategies to help ultra-high net worth families grow, retain, and protect wealth across generations. Clients receive a dedicated team of advisors with expertise in investments, tax, philanthropic, credit and estate planning who are focused on delivering a world class client experience.

About Key Private BankFor nearly 200 years, Key Private Bank has been at the forefront of helping affluent families take a comprehensive approach to building, managing, and protecting their wealth in any market environment. As a fiduciary, Key Private Bank combines the tailored insights of our local teams with the national expertise of wealth and investment strategists to deliver objective advice and personalized solutions for each of our clients. Key Private Bank is honored to have received multiple prestigious awards for providing clients across the U.S. with outstanding service, expert advice, and sound financial direction year after year. Key Private Bank has $60.9 billion in AUA and $47.7 billion in AUM at June 30, 2021.

About KeyCorp (KEY) - Get KeyCorp (KEY) ReportKeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $181.1 billion at June 30, 2021. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of more than 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

