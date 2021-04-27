Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) today announced that Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery is expanding to everywhere grocery delivery from Amazon is available, providing service to more than 5,000 U.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report today announced that Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery is expanding to everywhere grocery delivery from Amazon is available, providing service to more than 5,000 U.S. cities and towns. Originally launched in five cities last November, Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery can now be used by millions of eligible Prime members to have their Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market groceries delivered securely and conveniently inside their garage.

Key by Amazon In-Garage Grocery Delivery is now available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities and towns. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers Seek Convenience

Customers relied on online grocery delivery services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's clear they'll continue to use grocery delivery because of the convenience it provides. In a recent survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Amazon, nearly 70% of Americans report that grocery delivery is beneficial when they don't have time for a trip to the grocery store. Of the 54% of Americans who highlighted convenience as the most important benefit of grocery delivery, 77% reported saving time as a beneficial advantage.

"Customers who tried Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery have loved the service, which is why we're expanding it to everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery," said Pete Gerstberger, Head of Key by Amazon. "As customers look for more convenience in their daily lives, we're excited to deliver another service that not only helps them save time, but provides peace of mind knowing that tonight's dinner is safe in their garage and out of the weather."

Convenient Shopping with Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market

Eligible Prime members can shop online at www.amazon.com/fresh or www.amazon.com/wholefoods and build a cart just like they would for any grocery delivery order. Customers with a compatible garage door opener or myQ Smart Garage Hub can connect the myQ app with Key, then simply select "Key Delivery" at checkout for no additional cost. Once the order is placed, a trained shopper will fill the order, selecting products that meet the high quality standards of Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. Grocery orders are securely delivered by a delivery service professional, and customers can easily use the Key by Amazon app or the Amazon mobile shopping app to be notified when their groceries arrive.

"We've worked hard to bring the convenience of grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market to even more Prime members, now reaching customers in more than 5,000 cities and towns," said Stephenie Landry, Vice President of Grocery at Amazon. "I'm thrilled to offer customers Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, and believe this expansion illustrates our commitment to continually innovate to make the experience of ordering groceries online even better for customers."

Pricing and Availability

Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery is available everywhere Amazon offers grocery delivery, at no additional cost to eligible Prime members. A myQ connected smart garage door opener is required to enable garage access for secure delivery. To view videos of their delivery, customers can use a compatible Ring smart home camera with their Ring Protect Plan, or LiftMaster Smart Garage Camera powered by myQ with a myQ Video Storage Subscription.

To check eligibility, sign up for Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery, and enjoy a limited-time offer of a $20 Amazon credit after the first in-garage grocery order*, customers can visit www.amazon.com/key-grocery.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, as well as incredible deals with Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. In addition to more than 10 million items eligible for free One-Day Delivery coast to coast, Prime members in 47 major metropolitan areas have access to millions of items with free Same-Day Delivery and the option to pick up and return their Amazon packages for free through Amazon Hub, a contactless, click and collect service at no additional cost. Prime members also have access to free and fast grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns. Prime is $119 a year or $12.99 a month and new members can start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/prime.

*Terms and conditions apply. Find them at www.amazon.com/key-grocery to learn more.

