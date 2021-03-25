Kevin Wheeler Joins Compliance Risk Concepts Team As Director, Client Advisory And Execution Services

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Risk Concepts LLC (CRC)has hired Kevin Wheeler to join the CRC team as Director, Client Advisory and Execution Services. Kevin brings over 20 years of experience in providing business, compliance, and privacy consulting services to CRC's clients.

Mr. Wheeler is also a practicing attorney and has served as General Counsel to financial service entities such as broker-dealers, RIAs, and Fintech Start-Ups. Kevin has been a huge help at aiding executives and their support teams to help meet the daily challenges they face with new regulations from the SEC, FINRA, CFPB and other federal and state agencies.

"I have known and worked with Kevin in multiple capacities over the last eight (8) years. Kevin is a critical thinker with a hands-on approach that will assuredly aid our Clients in achieving commercially balanced outcomes specific to their business initiatives and regulatory compliance frameworks. CRC's ability to attract Kevin to our organization exemplifies our continuous efforts to provide our clients with best-in-class resources," said Mitch Avnet, CRC's Managing Partner and CEO.

Kevin's expertise covers a wide range of topics like corporate structure matters, regulatory exams, investigations and enforcement matters, data protection issues, AML/Fraud, and registration matters. Mr. Wheeler also provides advice to businesses regarding consumer privacy issues, employment and compensation plans, U4/U5 matters, and represents parties in arbitration and litigation matters. He also holds a Series 7 securities license.

" I have always been impressed by the breadth of knowledge of the folks at CRC. Their hands-on approach results in advice and work product that is practical and pragmatic. But, they are more than just advice givers: they help operationalize their advice so it is immediately useful. I look forward to being part of a team that is focused on each client as if it were their only client," said Kevin Wheeler.

Compliance Risk Concepts LLC is a business-focused team of senior compliance executives who offer clients top-tier compliance risk management support services on an as-needed, project or part-time basis. CRC provides clients with the critical skills and expertise required to establish, maintain, enhance and credibly demonstrate a commitment to a strong culture of compliance and risk management.

For more information, please visit www.compliance-risk.com .

Contact: Andrew Lovelette 612 351 8440 andrew@media-minefield.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kevin-wheeler-joins-compliance-risk-concepts-team-as-director-client-advisory-and-execution-services-301255824.html

SOURCE Compliance Risk Concepts