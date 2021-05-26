Kevin Errity Joins Corporate Executive Team As Chief Operating Officer

LICT Corporation (the "Corporation"; OTC Pink®: LICT) is privileged to announce that Kevin Errity has joined LICT as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Errity has been engaged in the telecommunications industry throughout his entire business career of nearly 30 years. Since beginning with AT&T in 1993, he has held executive positions in sales, sales engineering and operations. He has also had substantial experience with mergers and acquisitions of telecommunications firms.

Most recently Mr. Errity served as a Senior Vice President of ExteNet Systems, a provider of custom fiber optic infrastructure for financial, carrier and enterprise clients. Prior to that, he played a leading executive role in the development of PAETEC Communications from a start-up operation into a $2 billion enterprise at its 2012 merger with Windstream Communications.

Mario J. Gabelli, Chairman of the Corporation's Board, said "We are delighted that Kevin is joining LICT. His deep experience in many areas of telecommunications will greatly strengthen our executive team as we prepare to accelerate the development of our businesses." Mr. Errity echoed those thoughts, saying "I look forward with great enthusiasm to being a member of this dynamic enterprise. I believe LICT has a bright future and will dedicate all my efforts to its rapid achievement."

Mr. Errity's office will be located at the Corporation's headquarters location in Rye, NY.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation, business conditions and financial markets, regulatory and other approvals, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful, or that financial targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT Corporation is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas.

LICT Corporation is listed on the OTC Pink ® under the symbol LICT. For further information visit our website at http://www.lictcorp.com.

