KETTLER Signs Property Management Agreement With Tokyu Land US Corporation And Capital Security Advisors For Madison House In Dupont Circle

MCLEAN, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER, leading Washington D.C. Real Estate Services company, announces a newly signed property management agreement with Capital Security Advisors and Tokyu Land US Corporation to manage a multifamily community in Dupont Circle, Madison House.

Madison House is a seven-story, 38,141 square foot, 51-unit community developed by May Riegler. It is located at 1772 Church St. NW and is two blocks from Dupont Circle, one of Washington's most affluent and desirable neighborhoods for the past 50 years. Madison House is a welcome addition to the KETTLER management portfolio.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tokyu Land US Corporation and Capital Security Advisors on this unique asset," said Robert Grealy, Executive Vice President at KETTLER. " Madison House will be KETTLER's first community in the exclusive Dupont Circle neighborhood and represent the newest addition to our lineup of luxury-grade properties in the District of Columbia. We look forward to future joint venture and management opportunities with these experienced and prestigious partners."

Built-in 2018, Madison House is a boutique apartment community that offers residents an intimate urban living experience with plentiful amenities including a rooftop terrace, spacious lounge, fitness center, underground parking, storage, valet, pet services, and more. The units are thoughtfully crafted with comfort and modern convenience in mind including the highest quality stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, frameless European cabinetry, and wide plank flooring.

Learn more about Madison House by visiting https://www.madisonhousedc.com.

About KETTLER

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 71,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.kettler.com.

About Tokyu Land US Corporation

Tokyu Land US Corporation is a subsidiary of Tokyu Land Corporation, a fully-integrated real estate development and investment company in Japan that operates an urban development business, a residential business, a wellness business, and other overseas businesses. Tokyu Land US Corporation has offices in Los Angeles and New York, and current investments in multifamily and office properties in New York, California, Washington, Oregon, Georgia, North Carolina and Washington D.C. For more information, visit https://www.tlusc.com/ .

About Capital Security Advisors

Capital Security Advisors (CSA) is a privately-owned investment and asset management firm focused on infrastructure and commercial real estate. CSA seeks to provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns from funds and direct investments in high quality assets that are beneficiaries of long-term demographic and secular trends. CSA also provides domestic and international investors with strategic advisory services to optimize portfolio values and to assist in transaction execution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Fasano, 703-641-9000, media@kettler.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kettler-signs-property-management-agreement-with-tokyu-land-us-corporation-and-capital-security-advisors-for-madison-house-in-dupont-circle-301259887.html

SOURCE KETTLER