Ketchum And Its Clients Win 26 Lions At 2020/2021 Cannes Lions International Festival Of Creativity

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications consultancy Ketchum was honored with 26 Cannes Lions for its work on behalf of its clients, including the Grand Prix in Titanium Lions for its work with Essity's "#wombpainstories" campaign in partnership with AMV BBDO, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke and Zenith.

Considered one of the most coveted awards of the Cannes Lions Festival, Titanium Lions celebrate game-changing campaigns that break new ground in branded communications. The #wombpainstories campaign utilized True View technology and world-class female animators to chronicle the experiences of people with wombs, on behalf of personal health and hygiene company Essity. Titanium Lions Jury President Susan Credle said of the campaign, "This work is going to teach women about their bodies, and this work is going to teach doctors about women's bodies, and for [the jury], that was exceptional. We actually felt that we could see medical books being rewritten because of this campaign."

In addition to the Titanium Grand Prix, #wombpainstories won the Grand Prix in the Health & Wellness show, and Essity's #wombstories won the Film and Film Craft Grand Prix trophies. Ketchum and its partner agencies also won two more Grand Prix on behalf of their work for Cheetos and Mastercard.

"These Cannes Lions are a direct reflection of the relationships we've built with our clients and across our integrated agency teams, most of whom have been partners of ours for many years," said Mike Doyle, partner, president and CEO of Ketchum. "Together we create programs that reach people on both an intellectual and an emotional level, producing results that make a lasting impact on their businesses and that are also meaningful to society at large."

On behalf of its clients, Ketchum and its agency partners won six Grand Prix Lions, seven Gold Lions, seven Silver Lions and six Bronze Lions across 13 Lions show categories - Titanium, Glass, Health & Wellness, Film, Film Craft, Brand Experience & Activation, Social & Influencer, PR, Creative Strategy, Direct, Entertainment for Sport, Creative Effectiveness, and Creative Business Transformation. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was held fully virtually for the first time in its nearly 70-year history, and the award program combined entries from work conducted in the 2020 and 2021 entry periods. These latest awards bring Ketchum's total Cannes Lions wins to 131 since PR was first recognized by the festival in 2009.

"In this global celebration of creativity, it's a real point of pride for us to be the most awarded firm in our industry since the inaugural PR Lions show in 2009," said Betsy Quinn, partner and global awards director for Ketchum. "Our consistently strong performance, underscored by these six Grand Prix wins in this year's festival, is a testament to the deep commitment to creativity and purpose we share with our clients and agency partners."

Ketchum and its clients won Cannes Lions in the following categories:

Titanium Lions

TITANIUM GRAND PRIX"#wombpainstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke, Ketchum and Zenith

Glass Lions

GOLD: GLASS LION FOR CHANGE"#wombpainstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke, Ketchum and Zenith

Health & Wellness Lions

GRAND PRIX: BRAND-LED EDUCATION & AWARENESS - INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN"#wombpainstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Ketchum, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke and Zenith

GOLD LION: BRAND-LED EDUCATION & AWARENESS - BRANDED CONTENT & ENTERTAINMENT (FILM, TV AND ONLINE FILM CONTENT)"#wombpainstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke, Ketchum and Zenith

SILVER LION: HEALTH AWARENESS & ADVOCACY - BRAND-LED EDUCATION & AWARENESS (FILM CRAFT: USE OF MUSIC/SOUND DESIGN)"#wombpainstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke, Ketchum and Zenith

SILVER LION: CONSUMER PRODUCTS PROMOTION - OTC PRODUCTS/DEVICES (FILM CRAFT/DIRECTION)"#wombpainstories" Libresse with Chelsea Pictures, AMV BBDO, Ketchum and Zenith

Social & Influencer Lions

GOLD LION: SOCIAL INSIGHTS & ENGAGEMENT - AUDIENCE TARGETING/ENGAGEMENT STRATEGIES"Super Wendy's World" Wendy's with VMLY&R, Ketchum and Spark Foundry

SILVER LION: SOCIAL INSIGHTS & ENGAGEMENT - INNOVATIVE USE OF COMMUNITY"Super Wendy's World" Wendy's with VMLY&R, Ketchum and Spark Foundry

PR Lions

GOLD LION: CULTURE & CONTEXT - MARKET DISRUPTION"True Name" Mastercard with McCann New York and Ketchum

SILVER LION: CONSUMER SERVICES/BUSINESS TO BUSINESS"True Name" Mastercard with McCann New York and Ketchum

Creative Strategy Lions

GRAND PRIX: FOOD & DRINK"Can't Touch This" Cheetos with Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Ketchum and Dummy Films

BRONZE LION: CHALLENGES & BREAKTHROUGHS - MARKET DISRUPTION"True Name" Mastercard with McCann New York and Ketchum

Entertainment Lions For Sport

BRONZE LION: FANS & COMMUNITY - FAN ENGAGEMENT"Wendy's Feast of Legends" Wendy's with VMLY&R, Alpha Graphics, Ketchum and Spark Foundry

Film Craft Lions

GRAND PRIX: PRODUCTION - DIRECTION"#wombstories" Libresse with Chelsea Pictures, AMV BBDO, Ketchum and Zenith

GOLD LION: POST-PRODUCTION - ANIMATION"#wombstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Ketchum, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke and Zenith

SILVER LION: PRODUCTION ART - ART DIRECTION"#wombstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Ketchum, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke and Zenith

Film Lions

GRAND PRIX: HEALTHCARE"#wombstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Ketchum, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke and Zenith

GOLD LION: VIRAL FILM"#wombstories" Essity with AMV BBDO, Ketchum, Chelsea Pictures, Publicis Poke and Zenith

BRONZE LION: TV/CINEMA FILM - CONSUMER DURABLES"XMess" Essity with AMV BBDO, Somesuch, Ketchum, Finn Communications Limited and Zenith

Creative Effectiveness Lions

BRONZE LION: NOT-FOR-PROFIT/CHARITY/GOVERNMENT"Life Lolli" KMSZ (Düsseldorf Bone Marrow Donation Center) with BBDO Düsseldorf, Ketchum Germany, Craftwork, Fuse, OMD Germany, AREASOLUTIONS and Peter Schmidt Group

Brand Experience & Activation Lions

GRAND PRIX: CULTURE & CONTEXT - MARKET DISRUPTION"True Name" Mastercard with McCann New York and Ketchum

SILVER LION: RETAIL EXPERIENCE & ACTIVATION - CUSTOMER ACQUISITION & RETENTION"True Name" Mastercard with McCann New York and Ketchum

SILVER LION: EXCELLENCE IN BRAND EXPERIENCE - LAUNCH/RELAUNCH"True Name" Mastercard with McCann New York and Ketchum

Ketchum and its clients were shortlisted for 26 additional awards across 13 Lions shows.

