Ketamine One Subsidiary IRP Health Opens Two New Veteran-Focused Clinics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. (" IRP" or the " Subsidiary"), recently opened its Comox Valley and Ottawa clinics (the " Two Clinics"). As previously announced, the Two Clinics are veteran-focused facilities and multidisciplinary in nature. To date, IRP has successfully performed over 10,000 unique treatments for past or present personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (" RCMP"), as well as first responders including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The Comox Valley location is located at 780 30th Street in Courtenay, British Columbia, as the Comox Valley is one of the top retirement destinations in Canada for military veterans. The clinic is currently past the mid-way point of its inaugural program for RCMP personnel. The Ottawa clinic is located at #305 1385 Bank Street, in an area that has a local population of over 9,000 veterans. The clinic's practitioners have begun providing veterans with private, mental health-focused Occupational Therapy sessions. IRP continues to work toward establishing clinic locations in Halifax and Surrey, as also previously announced.

Additionally, the previously announced open label study of patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (the " PTSD Study") who are undergoing IRP's proprietary, 12-week physical therapy program, in affiliation with Ketamine One's wholly owned contract research organization KGK Science Inc (" KGK"), has recently received ethics approval. The next stage in preparation for the PTSD Study is to initiate a participant recruitment campaign and KGK expects to begin data collection early in 2022. A secondary benefit of the PTSD Study is that it will provide an opportunity for veterans who do not qualify for funding through Veterans Affairs Canada to participate in IRP's beneficial program.

Management Commentary

"I would like to commend Steven Inglefield and his team for getting IRP's Comox Valley and Ottawa clinics to operational status and for beginning to treat veterans and first responders in multidisciplinary ways. Ketamine One continues to be a leader in mental health in Canada, and North America, thanks to the hard work of its employees," said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. "I am also excited about the advancement of the PTSD Study, which is a great example of two of our subsidiaries, IRP and KGK, working together with the goal of advancing the field mental health. As Canada's only group of physical rehabilitation clinics exclusively treating members of the veteran and first responder population, IRP is filling a critical role in providing customized treatment programs for patients and is seeing strong demand for its services," added Mr. Deffett.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company's wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary's history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

