Ketamine One Subsidiary IRP Health Expands With New Veteran-Focused Clinics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd., is expanding its business through the addition of four new, veteran-focused, multidisciplinary clinics in the Comox Valley, Ottawa, Halifax and Surrey (the " New Clinics"). The Comox Valley location is scheduled to begin offering programs on September 6, 2021 and the Ottawa location is also expected to be opened in the month of September. The Halifax and Surrey centres are expected to be opened by the end of December.

In addition, the Company announces that Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd. has been re-branded as IRP Health Ltd. (" IRP" or the " Subsidiary") to better reflect its planned evolution into more of a multidisciplinary business as part of Ketamine One while also preserving its roots. IRP has successfully performed over 10,000 unique treatments for past or present personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, as well as first responders including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

As Canada's only set of physical rehabilitation clinics exclusively treating members of the veteran and first responder patient population, IRP fills a critical role in providing customized treatment programs and is seeing strong demand for its services. There is a growing need for mental and physical health services for Canada's first responders and Ketamine One will strive to continue being the leader in providing customized treatments through the expansion of IRP locations and services.

Ketamine One and IRP have identified locations with high concentration of veterans and communities with ties to the military. Current Ketamine One clinics in Ottawa and Halifax will be retrofitted and rebranded as IRP Health clinics. The Ottawa clinic will be located at #305 1385 Bank Street, in an area that has a local population of over 9,000 veterans. The Comox Valley location will be located at 780 30th Street in Courtenay, BC. The Comox Valley is one of the top retirement destinations in Canada for military veterans.

Towards the end of 2021, the Halifax and Surrey centres are planning to be operational after short construction periods for each. The Halifax area currently has more than 14,000 veterans in the local area. Lastly, the Surrey facility is expected to be located at #204 13737 96th Avenue, which will be in association with the neuroplasticity clinic within the innovation hub in the Health and Technology District.

Additionally, Dr. Dennis Filips has signed his agreement to provide assessment and consultation services for IRP's flagship programs in Ottawa, as well as to advocate and raise awareness of IRP's services in the veteran and health communities. As a recently announced member of Ketamine One's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Dennis Filips is the principal founder and Chief Medical Officer of Innovative Trauma Care. He is a trauma surgeon who retired from the Canadian Forces after 20 years of service and completing tours in Afghanistan, Bosnia, and the Golan Heights. Dennis has also worked as a course director for Tactical Medicine courses for the military and tactical police units, among other roles and accomplishments throughout his career to date.

Management Commentary

"The re-brand to IRP Health is a great milestone for this business as we prepare to expand our footprint across Canada and potentially beyond. I look forward to bringing our patient-specific treatment plans and innovative technological tools involving digital therapeutics to more locales, as we continue helping to heal more veterans and first responders during these anxious times," said Steven Inglefield, Founder and CEO of IRP.

"We can see first-hand, the enormous need for increased physical and mental health services for the veteran and first responder communities in Canada. Ketamine One is committed to making innovative treatments available and including veterans' health as a foundational aspect of our network. We identified IRP as having a unique and scalable model that complemented our other clinics and positioned us to have a leading position in advancing the health of members of the military, first responders and veterans. The Ketamine One team is excited to grow our locations and treatment programs in both Canada and the U.S.," added Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company's contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

