Ketamine One Provides Updated Information For Stock Exchange Listings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: 6FC), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, announces that, as the result of its previously announced spin-out transaction of Milgauss Investments Ltd. (" Milgauss"), certain information related to the listing of its common shares on the OTC Markets and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has been changed.

As of October 15, 2021, Ketamine One's common shares have a new CUSIP number of 492556105 and a new ISIN number of CA4925561058. Ketamine One's listing on the OTC Markets remains under the "KONEF" stock ticker symbol, while its profile has now been labeled as "KetamineOne Capital Ltd New". On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Company's listing has had its stock ticker symbol changed from "MYO" to "6FC" and its WKN number changed from "A3CRYC" to "A3C5JN".

The Company is also working with OTC Markets and other applicable regulatory agencies to become "15c2-11 Certified" under Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. Becoming 15c2-11 Certified could rectify the status of Ketamine One's common shares not being eligible for proprietary broker-dealer quotations and being labeled as "Unsolicited-Only", which can make it difficult for investors to trade in the common shares of the Company through their brokerage firms. Unsolicited-Only stocks are described by OTC Markets as having a higher risk of wider spreads, increased volatility, and price dislocations.

To recap the Milgauss transaction, the common shares of Ketamine One outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the arrangement were redesignated as Class A common shares, which were subsequently exchanged for: (i) one new common share of Ketamine One (the "New Ketamine One Share"); and (ii) one-110th of a Milgauss share (each whole share being a Milgauss share) for each Ketamine One share held before the effective date of the transaction. Ketamine One's shares were delisted from the NEO Exchange effective as of the close of business on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Then, the New Ketamine One Shares were listed for trading on the NEO Exchange effective as of market opening on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 under the same "MEDI" trading symbol as the Ketamine One shares. As a result, Milgauss is now a privately held reporting issuer following the closing of the transaction.

KetamineOne Capital Limited is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company's contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

