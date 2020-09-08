Keswick Hall Unveils Newly Completed Tennis Facility As Part Of The Hotel's Multi-Million Dollar Restoration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly and Robert Hardie, owners of Keswick Hall, Charlottesville's most storied and beloved hotel property, have just introduced the complex's newly renovated tennis facility. The fully restored courts are already being enjoyed by the members of the prestigious Keswick Club and are certain to be a popular attraction for guests of the hotel, upon completion of the property's full renovation.

"It was so important for us to partner with Har-Tru and Tennis Courts, Inc. - not only because they too are Virginia-based companies - but because we are trying to provide our guests with a truly distinctive experience when they stay with us at Keswick Hall," said Molly Hardie. "Clay courts offer a multitude of benefits from a physical perspective to improving playability - and to the simple aesthetics of a beautiful looking court," she concluded.

A total of seven courts were completed by Har-Tru and Tennis Courts, Inc. The first two were the property's hard courts that were converted to Har-Tru's All-Weather Claytech European Red Clay Courts, a hybrid surface that combines the luxury of the year-round play of a hard court with the beauty and playability of a clay court. Next, two pre-existing sub-irrigated green clay courts were converted to red clay, bringing the first European sub-irrigated red clay courts to the region. The most technically advanced work was on the three pre-existing above-ground irrigated green courts that were rebuilt to include Har-Tru's state-of-the-art HyQ sub-irrigation system, as well as the European Red Clay. HyQ provides the most consistent clay court experience possible while using less water and decreasing the surface material loss from wind and erosion.

"Combining the luxury and beauty of red clay—the same as used in the Italian and French Open-- with the responsible innovation of HyQ sub-irrigation - along with the same lighting system that is in use at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York -- enables us to offer one of the most desirable and exclusive tennis facilities in the country," enthused Robert Hardie. "We are so excited to make these amazing courts available to our club members and future guests alike."

About Keswick Hall

Keswick Hall is a two-hour drive from Washington, D.C. and one-hour drive from Richmond, Virginia. Nestled in the heart of the Virginia Piedmont region, in a centuries-old community known for its over 30 wine vineyards and lush, rolling countryside, this luxury hotel is a historic landmark boasting a rich cultural past. Upon completion, Keswick Hall will provide an unparalleled retreat for guests, through its distinctive design, distinguished cuisine in partnership with Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, attentive service, and resort-style amenities. The property will feature a dramatic outdoor infinity pool, an 18-hole Pete Dye designed golf course, seven tennis courts and meetings, weddings and event spaces. For more information, please visit: www.keswick.com.

About Har-Tru

Har-Tru, LLC is a global tennis company based in Charlottesville, Virginia. It is the world's leading one-stop shop for tennis court surfaces, consultation, equipment, and accessories. The company strives to help others build and maintain the best courts in the world, leveraging its products, knowledge and experience to most effectively meet the needs of each customer. Har-Tru stays active in the industry as an advocate for the sport and a sponsor of tennis related activities. For more information, please visit www.hartru.com

About Tennis Courts, Inc

Tennis Courts, Inc is the recognized leader for building, renovating and maintaining tennis courts and sports surfaces in the Mid-Atlantic region. During our 44 years of operation, TCI has assembled the most experienced sales representatives and work force and owner, Herb Osburn, remains one of the longest running confirmed Certified Tennis Court Builders, as recognized by the American Sports Builders Association in the United States. Tennis Courts, Inc has the expertise to take a project from conception to completion or refurbish an existing court, as needed. We can build, maintain or renovate any type of court, whether clay, asphalt or concrete surfaces, as well as all types of cushioned courts. Please visit our website: www.tenniscourtsinc.net or call us at: 804.769.3030 for further information.

SOURCE Keswick Hall