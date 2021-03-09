Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Plug Power Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power") (PLUG) - Get Report.

Plug Power is a fuel cell company that designs, manufactures and delivers on-site energy products. Its products are focused around a platform-based systems architecture, which includes proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies.

On February 25, 2021, Plug Power issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results. For the quarter, Plug Power announced GAAP earnings per share of -$1.12, missing estimates by $1.01, and revenue of -$0.32 million, missing estimates by $85.31 million. Plug Power stated in its press release that its "[r]evenue and results were negatively impacted by certain costs of $456M recorded in Q4, the majority being non-cash charges related to the accelerated vesting of a customer's remaining warrants."

Following this news, Plug Power's stock price fell $6.82 per share, or 13.6%, to close at $43.34 per share on February 25, 2021.

