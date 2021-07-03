Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) - Get Report ("James River").

James River provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments.

On October 8, 2019, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. On October 9, 2019, James River's share price fell $11.06, or over 23%, on this news, to close at $37.88 per share. Then, on May 5, 2021, James River announced its first quarter 2021 financial results, reporting "$170.0 million of unfavorable development in Commercial Auto, primarily driven by a previously canceled account that has been in runoff since 2019." James River's share price fell over 26% on this news, to close at $33.94 per share on May 6, 2021.

If you are a James River investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form https://www.ktmc.com/james-river-group-holdings-ltd-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=james_river

