Kesh Kesh Weed Rap Song Goes Viral On Tik-Tok

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health), Fraser Communications - a full-service advertising and marketing firm in Los Angeles - created an innovative digital and social media-based public education campaign about the dangers of using marijuana before the legal age of 21. One of the weed videos featuring teen influencer Kesh Kesh is currently going viral on Tik-Tok.

Launched 18 months ago, the public health campaign was inspired and created by local teenagers, with the goal of spreading awareness about the negative consequences of pot-smoking. Under the theme of making "bigger choices" (#BiggerChoices) the peer-to-peer campaign used young influencers to provide accurate information from trusted sources to warn tweens and teens of the dangers of under-age marijuana use.

Akeshia King - known as Kesh Kesh - is a talented, multi-racial performer and teen influencer with 550K followers on Instagram alone. Kesh Kesh posted the video on her Tik-Tok page @keshkeshofficiall, resulting in an uptick of young viewers getting inspired by watching the song and creating their own versions. The number of TikTok videos using the Kesh Kesh song continues to increase each month, reaching 85K+ as-of today, with 40K likes and counting. Teens can be seen on Tik-Tok enjoying the beat and lip syncing/dancing to the rap.

In the cannabis post-campaign evaluation conducted by Faser Communications, the Kesh Kesh Weed Rap Song resonated with teens. The majority of those surveyed said they found it "informative, trustworthy, attention grabbing, convincing, provided a reason not to use marijuana, made them think they could do something better with their life, and fun to watch."

"As creative and innovative marketers, we believe in the strength of using the right influencers and enjoy building them into nearly every campaign we do - especially since social media is a critical part of communications these days," says Renee Fraser, President and CEO of Fraser Communications.

The public education campaign ran from through May 2019 and generated more than 112,239,519 million impressions and over 55,872 hours of video watched.

Kesh Kesh Anti-Week Rap Song can be watched via LA County Public Health YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sn5vPmXJbTw&feature=youtu.be

Watch all videos here: TikTok // Kesh Kesh Weed Rap // Videos Using

The teen campaign videos can also be seen at www.LetsTalkCannabisLACounty.com.

About the Los Angeles Department of Public Health

The Department of Public Health is committed to protecting and improving the health of more than 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,100 employees and has an annual budget of $1 billion.

To learn more about the LA County Department of Public Health and the work they do, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov, and follow Public Health on social media at twitter.com/LAPublicHealth, facebook.c om/LAPublicHealth, and youtube.com/LAPublicHealth.

About Fraser Communications

Based in Los Angeles, Fraser Communications is the largest woman-owned integrated marketing communications agency in the West - and the only one in the country owned and run by a PhD in Psychology. Fraser is a leading $30 million firm with 22 years of experience creating award-winning and impactful omni-channel, mission-driven campaigns for well-known clients including: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, First 5 California, Lexus, Alliant International University, NuVision Credit Union, Green Commuter, Jonathan Louis, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region, Toyota, Whole Foods, Flex Your Power, Saint John's Health Center and Cedars-Sinai, The Southern California Gas Company, BeWaterWise, East West Bank, Market Smith, LMU, UCLA and other innovative marketers.

Renee Fraser, PhD, is a leading advocate for women leaders with nine years as an adjunct professor at USC. She is a popular speaker on the subjects of women, leadership, social marketing and how neuroscience informs marketing.

