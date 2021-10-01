Kepro Completes Acquisition Of EQHealth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepro announced today that it has completed the acquisition of eQHealth Solutions, LLC. This acquisition will expand Kepro's population health management and technology solution portfolios.

"Today we welcome eQHealth Solutions to the Kepro family," said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kepro. "The combination of our companies will support our continued growth and bring further expertise, depth, and tech-enabled solutions to our clients to better serve priority populations."

eQHealth Solutions has been improving healthcare quality and reducing costs through innovative technology, population health management solutions and medical management services since its inception. The company's expansive offerings include eQSuite®, a cloud-based, SaaS technology coupled with eQCare®, a community-based services solution.

Synergy Advisors, LLC served as financial advisor to Kepro. Coker Capital, a division of Fifth Third Securities, served as financial advisor to eQHealth Solutions. Jones Walker LLP and Lyle Johnson LLC provided legal services to eQHealth Solutions and Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP provided legal services to Kepro.

About Kepro

Over the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored and commercial health payers across the country to improve healthcare quality, maximize efficiency and achieve better healthcare outcomes. Kepro provides technology-enabled services for priority populations to help them remain in the home or community of their choice.

Today, Kepro serves more than 300 clients including federal, state, and local governments. With 20 offices and over 1,400 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide.

