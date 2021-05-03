Kepro Acquires IMEDECS

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kepro announced today that it has acquired substantially all the assets of Independent Medical Expert Consulting Services, Inc. (IMEDECS), a URAC-accredited independent medical review services company that provides peer review, external appeals and dispute resolution services to health plans. This acquisition will strengthen Kepro's quality oversight solutions and its longstanding track record as one of the largest quality improvement organizations (QIO) in the industry.

"We continue to focus on bringing our clients exceptional value and expertise, and we are uniquely focused on increasing quality outcomes at all levels of the healthcare system," said Dr. Susan Weaver, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kepro. "IMEDECS is a natural fit for us as the company shares our values of compassionate oversight and care, as well as rigorous clinical review. We could not be more pleased to welcome IMEDECS to the Kepro family."

IMEDECS was among the first companies accredited as an Independent Review Organization and the strength of its information security systems has been recognized with a HITRUST certification. IMEDECS currently conducts external appeals in 15 states including Arizona, Delaware, Michigan, and New York and provides dispute resolution services nationally. In addition to its commercial work, IMEDECS also works with federal government clients, including the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

"Like Kepro, we have deep roots and knowledge when it comes to providing comprehensive medical review services, driven by the most experienced panel of healthcare specialists in the industry," said Joyce Muller, President and Chief Executive Officer, IMEDECS. "Our aligned visions and commitment to bringing high quality services to those we serve will allow for an exciting partnership and one that will certainly make lasting, positive impacts in the healthcare space."

About KeproOver the past 35 years, Kepro has partnered with government-sponsored healthcare programs across the country to support its mission of providing efficient, high quality, and well-coordinated care to the vulnerable populations they serve. Today, we serve more than 300 clients including federal, state, commercial and local governments. We use our clinical expertise to connect the right comprehensive solutions of tailored services to the specific populations of our clients across a broad spectrum of healthcare management needs. With 14 offices and over 1,100 employees across the United States, Kepro has improved the lives of more than 77 million beneficiaries nationwide.

