KentuckyDerbyOnlineBetting.net Offers Free Picks And Regularly Updated Odds For Upcoming 146th Kentucky Derby - Second Leg Of The 2020 Triple Crown

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Derby Online Betting (KDOB - https://www.kentuckyderbyonlinebetting.net/) recently highlighted its popular online gaming and betting portal with updated odds for the upcoming Kentucky Derby, re-scheduled for September 5 th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Derby is now the second leg of the triple crown, with the Belmont stakes having already run. The Derby will commence at Churchill Downs this year, but it will run without live spectators - only essential personnel and participants are permitted on the grounds. Despite all of the last-minute rescheduling and shifting however, fans will still be watching virtually. And betting odds are just as exciting as ever, with Tiz the Law currently running as a favorite after taking Belmont, and Gold Street being scratched from the Derby altogether.

As race-fans and betters count down these last few days to the Derby, KDOB continues to maintain current information on pandemic concerns as it pertains to the race, and always presents a regularly updated list of betting odds. The most popular betting platforms are displayed in an easy and streamlined way, with the KDOB webpage showcasing bold links for the top-three-ranked racebooks. The website also offers extra tips to help gamers choose between these racebooks by listing extra betting features and the overall popularity of each option.

This year's odds are continually shifting, with horses in and out of the race due to the pandemic. So betters have to stay constantly updated. Some of the latest odds for this second leg of the triple crown include:

Tiz the Law: + 150 Wagering Lines

Honor AP: +450 Betting Odds

Authentic: +1000 Wagering Lines

Thousand Words: +6600 Wagering Lines

Those looking to bet with Bitcoin and/or credit cards should take some time to familiarize themselves with the online racebooks available, to be certain of their options. Some racebooks do not offer Bitcoin bets at all, while others give signup bonuses for credit card use. It is always a good idea to research a specific racebook choice well ahead of time.

To see the entire list of upcoming race picks, and for all of the latest in Kentucky Derby betting odds, please visit www.KentuckyDerbyOnlineBetting.net.

About Kentucky Derby Online Betting (KDOB)

Online since 2006, KDOB is a media company that specializes in providing electronic betting platforms, betting advice, and insider horse racing tips for the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing. Learn more at: www.KentuckyDerbyOnlineBetting.net.

Media Contact:

Kevin Browne, Operations Manager702-348-6682

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kentuckyderbyonlinebettingnet-offers-free-picks-and-regularly-updated-odds-for-upcoming-146th-kentucky-derby--second-leg-of-the-2020-triple-crown-301123702.html

SOURCE Kentucky Derby Online Betting