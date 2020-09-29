Kent Eikanas Joins Skilled Nursing News' "RETHINK" Virtual Expert Panel To Address Trends, Issues And The Future Of The Skilled Nursing Industry

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Kent Eikanas, Chief Executive Officer for Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc ("Summit") will participate in a panel of thought leaders, top executives, and healthcare professionals in the Skilled Nursing News' "RETHINK" forum. This event is designed for long-term care executives and professionals who are dedicated to looking at trends, issues and the future of the skilled nursing industry. Mr. Eikanas will be discussing the "Future of the REIT Partnerships" and providing insights on the SNF-REIT relationship in an era of Covid 19, operator bankruptcies and distress. The is a virtual event that will take place between 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Central time.

Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://skillednursingnews.com/event/rethink/.

About Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc.Summit is a publicly registered non-traded REIT that is currently focused on investing in senior housing real estate located throughout the United States. The current portfolio includes interests in 57 Senior Housing facilities in 14 states. Please visit our website at: http://www.summithealthcarereit.com.

For more information, please contact Chris Kavanagh at (800) 978-8136.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. This release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. that are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward- looking statements contained in this release. Such factors include those described in the Risk Factors sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the quarterly reports for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements that may become untrue because of subsequent events. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

