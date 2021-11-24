Kensington Private Equity Fund Announces New Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution to Unitholders of Kensington Private Equity Fund of $0.67 per Unit, for a total distribution of $26.9 million, representing 2.0% of the Fund's current Net Asset Value (NAV). The distribution will be paid on November 25, 2021 to Unitholders of record on November 24, 2021.

The current distribution reflects the continuing strong performance of the Kensington Private Equity Fund. Prior to the distribution, the value of the Fund's units has increased by approximately 30% since the beginning of 2021. The current distribution marks the Fund's twelfth consecutive year of profit distributions to Unitholders.

"This distribution reflects the realized gains since the last distribution earlier this year. The Kensington Private Equity Fund distributes realized gains and reinvests the principal" said Kensington Chairman, Tom Kennedy. "We have enjoyed healthy markets for the sale of businesses, and we as investors appreciate the importance of capturing gains. We continue to invest in great companies within our portfolio while continuously seeking attractive opportunities in this environment."

The Kensington Private Equity Fund is a pooled investment vehicle formed to provide qualified investors with an effective way to invest in the private equity markets. Private equity is an alternative asset class with low correlation to the public markets. Kensington manages the Private Equity Fund to minimize risk through diversification and capture upside through active management. The Fund's performance and portfolio highlights are published on the Kensington website ( www.kcpl.ca), and the Fund's Units are available on FundSERV.

About Kensington:

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited ("Kensington") is an employee-owned, high performing alternative investment firm with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our purpose is to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for our investors. As of November 2021, Kensington has assets under management of $2.2 billion, managed across several active funds.

