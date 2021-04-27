Kenny Nachwalter Team Obtains Dismissal Of Qui Tam Lawsuit

ROCKLEDGE, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenny Nachwalter, P.A. litigators Christina Ceballos-Levy and Robbie Landon helped to secure the dismissal of a qui tam lawsuit on behalf of affiliates of Health First, a central Florida-based integrated health system.

" Kenny Nachwalter was a valuable asset in getting this case dismissed," said Nicholas Romanello, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Health First. " Craig Deligdish's repeated litigation against Health First diverts millions of dollars to defend which should be used for our community. Over the past 12 years, Deligdish has been a participant in over 30 lawsuits, including numerous cases against Health First. This outcome was important for us because it allows us to remain focused on our mission of improving the wellness and health of Brevard families and protecting the community during COVID-19."

The qui tam lawsuit, described in the ruling as having a "tumultuous start," was first brought in 2019 by Omni Healthcare, which has filed other unsuccessful lawsuits against Health First and its affiliates in the past. The relator amended its complaint, and then moved to file a second amended complaint. Kenny Nachwalter agreed to the amendment on the condition that the relator would not file a third such complaint. When the relator then proceeded to file a third amended complaint despite the agreement, Kenny Nachwalter sought dismissal of the case, which was granted by U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr.

"Along with the excellent lawyers at Nicholas Liu, Zuckerman Spaeder, and other law firms that defended Health First and other of its affiliates, we were able to anticipate the plaintiff's next steps and put protections into place early to end this case," Ceballos-Levy said. Ceballos-Levy and Landon represent healthcare clients in federal and state trial and appellate courts. They also represent companies and individuals in a wide array of complex business litigation.

