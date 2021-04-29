Kenneth Perkins Joins Windpact

LEESBURG, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Perkins recently joined Windpact as the team's new Vice President of Design and Development.

LEESBURG, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Perkins recently joined Windpact as the team's new Vice President of Design and Development. As head of Design and Development, he strengthens the Executive Team in leading commercial development and product design, enhancing customer relationships, and expanding factory partnerships.

Most recently, Perkins was Director of Design and Development for Bern Unlimited, overseeing product development and strategic partnerships, working directly with large retailers like REI and Target. Prior to Bern, Perkins led design and development at Geneva Watch Group and the Fossil Group, designing for large, licensed watch brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tommy Bahama, and Champion.

While at Bern, he was the lead designer on the company's Hudson helmet, which won the Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards for Design and Performance. He brings to Windpact invaluable design strategy and business development experience in the consumer goods space that will elevate and expand the Company's current product offerings

Jumping right in to lead several existing projects, Perkins' contributions are having an immediate impact. With several products for domestic and international partners underway, he is stepping in at a critical point in the sales cycle.

"I see this hire as another founding moment for Windpact. Bringing on a guy like Kenny to the team instantly changes the culture of our business. He has proven success understanding consumer needs and trends and is a fantastic team player," said Windpact CEO Shawn Springs.

Perkins design inspiration and dedication to creating meaningful products and experiences is sparked by his insatiable love of travel. Born and raised in Northern Virginia, he studied Industrial Design at the College of Creative Studies in Detroit. He has traveled to over 22 countries, spanning 5 continents and after stops in Boston and Dallas, he currently calls Brooklyn, NY home.

About Windpact

Windpact, Inc. is a Materials Data and Technology company that drives innovation and accelerates product development by providing critical data and analysis tools. Utilizing a technology stack of Pedigree Material Data, Predictive CAE Models, and Optimized Solutions, the team creates competitive advantage for its clients.

Founded in 2015 by former NFL player Shawn Springs, Windpact's clients include the Department of Defense, EvoShield, and Hummingbird Sports. The company is the recipient of three awards from the NFL's Smart, Play Safe campaign, including the 1 st & Future Competition, HeadHealthTECH II and VI. For additional information, visit http://windpact.com/.

