Kenneth Nealey Of LaoCann Capital Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The founder and CEO of LaoCann Capital has been named "Financial Services CEO of the Year - Southeast Asia" in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2021 CEO Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but instead the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, while using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Based in Vientiane, Laos, LaoCann Capital specialises in delivering investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, governments and larger corporations. With Kenneth Nealey at the helm, the company offers a range of services, including assisting clients with divestitures, mergers; private placements; financial restructuring; and financial advice. The emphasis is on finding bespoke solutions that are targeted to the unique needs and characteristics of every client, helping them achieve the full potential from their investment portfolios.

Kenneth's career in the investment world began at the age of 20, when he purchased his first property on Canada's Vancouver Island. Just six months later he was able to leverage the capital on the property to buy a second home, and within a couple of years he already had an impressive property portfolio. Since then, Kenneth's eye for a good investment has led him to become a revered expert in his field, and he established LaoCann Capital based on projections that Laos was heading for a boom.

Those projections were right. With support from the United Nations, Japan and Germany, the company now has a booming Chamber of Commerce that focuses on promoting private businesses. LaoCann Capital is today a global private market investor responsible for some of the most successful, sustainable and market-leading businesses in Asia.

Kenneth and his dedicated team of finance professionals invest, develop and seek out high return investments that grow capital for clients and their portfolios. Blockchain has revolutionised the finance industry, making the process more efficient and manageable than anyone could have imagined just a decade ago. LaoCann Capital is at the forefront of this revolution in Asia, not only leveraging the latest fintech but also actively pursuing asset tokenization for fungible and non fungible tokens alike.

Kenneth's management style is motivational and inspirational; leading by example and believing that the only time someone really fails is when they quit. Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, he shared his advice for new entrepreneurs seeking finance:

"Take the first step. Write it down and make a plan. You do not need money to start, but you must start. It costs nothing to begin your plan. Do as much work as possible in the area of your business and never give up. When you start writing things down you will see, and the resources you need will start to appear in front of you. Study your craft. There are millions of books and successful entrepreneurs that have most likely done what you are wanting to do. Learn from them. Use the internet. Google it!"

Kenneth is also the director of SG Investment Holdings, a Singapore-based private fund management company that offers Variable Capital Company (VCC) services for all types of investment funds. Find out more at www.SGInvestmentHoldings.com

To find out more about LaoCann Capital, visit the company website at https://laocann.com/

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/09/19/vision-perseverance-and-four-hours-of-sleep-the-secret-to-kenneth-nealeys-success/

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/ceo-awards-winners-2021/

