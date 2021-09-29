Kenneth Cole Re-Platforms Legacy Commerce Cloud Software To Nogin Intelligent Commerce

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenneth Cole has moved its online store to Nogin's Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform, enabling the iconic brand to deliver best-in-class ecommerce to its valued customers, as well as increase sales, profits and conversion rates, and execute R&D upgrades in real-time.

"Like so many other brands, Kenneth Cole was caught between extremely expensive and inflexible legacy enterprise software on the one hand, and inadequate, lower-end SMB platforms on the other," said Jan-Christopher Nugent, CEO of Tustin-based Nogin. "Intelligent Commerce provides a long-term delivery model that will help Kenneth Cole profitably keep pace with Big Retail."

The global brand is leveraging Nogin's cloud services and experts layered on top of the Intelligent Commerce Platform, allowing Kenneth Cole to scale with demand generated by a platform that is always learning and optimizing.

From a business standpoint, Nogin's Intelligent Commerce software, people and process can translate into benefits such as reduced free shipping and fulfillment costs, more efficient media spend, higher conversion rates, stronger gross margin, and more.

"Just as Amazon Web Services was revolutionary for on-demand cloud-hosting, the Nogin platform is a game-changer in ecommerce," said Nugent, who notes that Nogin has also delivered Commerce as a Service for such major brands as Honeywell, Hurley, Bebe, Lululemon, True Religion, Yeezy and Charming Charlie.

About Nogin Nogin delivers Commerce as a Service to leading brands in the fashion, CPG, beauty, health, and wellness industries. The company's Intelligent Commerce product is a full-stack ecommerce platform that includes R&D, sales optimization, and machine learning, along with artificial intelligence-driven marketing and fulfillment. Known for helping global brands keep pace with big retail and drive predictable profitability, Nogin partners with clients to take the ecommerce operation, team, and data from the ground up—typically in less than 90 days. For more information on the company's services, visit nogin.com.

