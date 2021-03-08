Kennedy Wilson Reaches $1 Billion Milestone in Real Estate Debt Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (KW) - Get Report announces that its debt investment platform has crossed $1 billion in loans secured by high-quality real estate across the Western United States. The new milestone comes on the heels of the company launching a new $2 billion debt platform in mid-2020.

Currently, Kennedy Wilson's debt portfolio includes 16 loans primarily secured by multifamily and office properties located throughout California, Washington and Colorado. Kennedy Wilson's debt team has both originated and purchased first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and other subordinate debt backed by a group of well-capitalized sponsors.

"We are pleased to reach this $1 billion milestone, which speaks to the tremendous interest in the flexibility of our debt platform and the nimble, common sense approach Kennedy Wilson offers as a loan provider," said Matt Windisch, Executive Vice President at Kennedy Wilson. "Our strategy is focused on providing capital to strong sponsors with high-quality real estate in the markets we know best, and we believe there is ample opportunity to continue growing our platform within that framework. We look forward to continuing to build on our long track record of successful debt investing in the months to come."

Kennedy Wilson is coinvesting alongside its partners and has $93 million of committed capital in the debt platform's loans to date. In its role as asset manager, Kennedy Wilson is also earning customary management fees.

The platform is the latest venture in Kennedy Wilson's long history of debt investment activity. Together with its partners, Kennedy Wilson has completed approximately $7 billion in real estate related debt investments since 2010.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (KW) - Get Report is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

