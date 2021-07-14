Kennedy Wilson Expands Global Debt Platform To $3 Billion With Launch Of New European Partnership

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (KW) - Get Report has expanded its global debt platform to over $3 billion. The platform, which includes partners across insurance and sovereign wealth, invests across the entire real estate debt capital structure in the U.S., UK and Europe, with $1.3 billion of loans currently deployed.

The expansion includes a new $700 million debt investment platform in partnership with a global institutional investor that will target loans secured by high-quality real estate in the UK and Europe. Kennedy Wilson expects to have an average ownership of 5-10% across its global debt platform and earns customary management fees in its role as investment manager.

"We are excited to build on our long track record of investing in debt opportunities and leverage our team's flexibility and creativity to provide a wide range of capital solutions for the growing number of opportunities we see across our core UK and European markets today," said Fiona D'Silva, Head of Investment - Europe, at Kennedy Wilson. "We are in a unique position as a debt provider in that we have an ownership interest in over $18 billion of real estate assets globally. We are therefore able to track industry and financing trends across multiple asset classes in real time within markets where we benefit from meaningful relationships and a strong local presence."

The platform, the latest venture in Kennedy Wilson's long history of debt investment activity, will provide financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum. Together with its partners, Kennedy Wilson has completed approximately $7 billion in real estate related debt investments since 2010, including $4.3 billion across Europe.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (KW) - Get Report is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management's current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. For example, we may not be able to maintain our current acquisition or disposition pace or identify future properties to acquire on terms we consider attractive, and our current property portfolio may not perform as expected. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005186/en/