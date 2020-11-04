Kennedy Wilson Announces Dividend Of $0.22 Per Common Share For Fourth Quarter 2020

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (KW) - Get Report today announced that the company will pay a dividend of $0.22 per share to common shareholders of record as of December 31, 2020 with a payment date of January 7, 2021. This quarterly dividend equates to an annual dividend of $0.88 per common share.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (KW) - Get Report is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management's current expectations, are based on our current estimates, expectations, forecasts, projections and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results, performance or achievement, or industry results, may differ materially and adversely from the results, performance or achievement, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "believes", "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," "indicates," "could," "may" and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, actual results or our performance or the performance of our subsidiaries may differ significantly, positively or negatively, from forward-looking statements made herein. Unanticipated events and circumstances are likely to occur. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our development projects, including, among other things, material delays in completing such projects, inability to secure third-party financing on favorable terms or at all and increase in construction costs, and the risks that our business strategy and plans may not receive the level of market acceptance anticipated. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

