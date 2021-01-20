Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Closes Second Opportunistic Credit Fund With $2.1 Billion Of Commitments

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management (" Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, today announced that it completed fundraising for Kennedy Lewis Capital Partners Master Fund II LP ("Fund II") with $2.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management (" Kennedy Lewis"), a leading opportunistic credit manager, today announced that it completed fundraising for Kennedy Lewis Capital Partners Master Fund II LP ("Fund II") with $2.1 billion of capital commitments.

Based on strong investor demand, Fund II attracted capital commitments far exceeding its initial $1 billion fundraising target. Kennedy Lewis' first fund closed in November 2018 with over $500 million of committed capital.

Fund II will be a continuation of the strategy employed by Kennedy Lewis' previous fund, targeting event-driven and opportunistic financings across public, private, performing and distressed investment opportunities throughout North America and Europe.

Kennedy Lewis' strategy primarily focuses on middle-market companies facing disruption, whether it be cyclical, secular or regulatory related. The Firm also partners with high growth companies that are causing disruption, providing structured capital solutions to fit their needs.

Kennedy Lewis currently employs a growing team of 30 professionals, including 18 investment professionals.

David Chene, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, commented, "We are grateful to our limited partners for their incredible support and their continued confidence in our investment strategy and the capabilities of our team. We believe investors valued the consistency of our strategy as well as the sourcing channels that we have cultivated, led by our seasoned team of industry experts."

Darren Richman, Co-Founder of Kennedy Lewis, added, "We are humbled by the reception that our second fund received from such a distinguished group on limited partners. This capital and the reinvestment proceeds from our first fund, position us to be a more frequent partner of choice for companies that are either contending with or fuelling industry disruption. With this raise we can continue to engineer customized capital solutions to an expanding list of companies."

Fund II's investor base is comprised of a diverse group of leading public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, family offices, endowments and foundations, and financial institutions.

To date, Fund II has invested or committed over 50% of its capital commitments.

Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP served as legal counsel for Fund II.

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman. Kennedy Lewis takes a long-term, partnership approach with borrowers, working closely with management teams to provide structural accommodations that fit the needs of businesses facing or causing disruption, experiencing temporary business pressures and whose business models are misunderstood.

For more information, visit www.klimllc.com.

